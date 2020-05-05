Amanda Bynes is not pregnant, says her lawyer, despite Instagram posts, claims from sources and an eyewitness statement that she is happy and excited for her first baby with fiancé Paul Michael.

The actress' lawyer, David Esquibias, told US Weekly that Bynes is not pregnant. He also clarified that the "She's The Man" star is "not living in a sober living facility" while she is getting professional care for her "ongoing mental health issues." Instead, she is "sheltering at a safe environment."

Esquibias' statement comes two months after the couple announced the pregnancy on March 17 on their respective Instagram pages. Michael shared an Instagram photo of a sonogram with the actress' name printed on it, and a selfie of the pair with the caption, "Baby in the making." The "What A Girl Wants" actress shared the same sonogram picture and added the caption "Baby on board."

They have since deleted their posts but not before it caught fans' attention. An eyewitness even revealed that Bynes visited an ob-gyn in Los Angeles with a friend. She reportedly kept a low profile and seemed excited while she waited to have an ultrasound. Another source claimed at the time that the "Easy A" actress was "very happy" to learn about the pregnancy.

The pregnancy announcement came days after the couple split on March 8 and reconciled. Bynes even deleted photos of Michael on her Instagram following news of their breakup. She kept one after they reconciled and simply captioned it "My love."

As for Michael, he kept a couple of Instagram photos that confirmed their engagement. He captioned them "My baby" and "My love always."

The matter of Bynes' alleged pregnancy had reportedly concerned her family, especially her mother who acts as her conservator. She is worried that it will only complicate her already vulnerable mental state. She was reportedly also furious because the actress would not take her medicine because of the baby.

Then, there was the matter of making legal decisions for the child since Bynes is still under conservatorship since 2014. She will have physical custody of the baby but only her parents and Michael can make legal decisions.