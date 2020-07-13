Amanda Kloots held private memorial service for her late husband Nick Cordero, who died last week after an exhausting battle with pandemic disease COVID-19. The actress opened up about struggles she is going through due to the loss of her husband and the new normal in the wake of the virus outbreak.

According to ET Online, the 41-year-old Broadway actor suffered complications after getting infected by the novel coronavirus. He was in ICU for 95 days and had to get his leg amputated. He slipped into a coma before losing the battle on July 5.

Amanda Kloots, who married Nick Cordero in the year 2017, admitted being "scared" of her "new normal" and the pain of losing her husband. She held a private service in the memory of Cordero on Sunday and shared details of the "beautiful and perfect" ceremony.

The memorial included only close friends and family who reportedly spent time listening to the song "I'm Here" from "The Colour Purple". She believed Cordero would have wanted the service to feel like a celebration and it appears that it was just that.

"We had a small memorial yesterday with close family and friends," she informed fans through her lengthy post on her official Instagram account. "I said, 'Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let's try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory.' He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there," Kloots wrote in a post alongside a photo of herself and their son Elvis.

Cordero started his Broadway career in 2014 with the musical "Bullets Over Broadway" playing the role of Cheech. For the role, he was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical. And he won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Theatre World Award. Cordero also appeared in "A Bronx Tale" and "Rocky of Ages."

Kloots also opened up about her feelings and admitted being "scared."

"Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it," she added.

She went on to reveal that she promised her husband to live this new life being the "best version" of herself and she is determined to do so. "He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that," she wrote. She concluded the note with the lyrics of the song "I'm Here" and urged fans to listen to it if they are in need of some motivation.

Kloots has been sharing posts about Cordero for days including an update on his health. On day 85 of Cordero's treatment, she updated fans that he is "profoundly weak" and interacting with his eyes.

Cordero was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020 and was admitted to the hospital on March 30. As his condition worsened, he was put on a ventilator and was being treated with dialysis and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. He suffered major damage to his lungs and had his right leg amputated before losing his life.