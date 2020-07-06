Broadway star Nick Cordero passed away on Sunday at the age of 41 after months long battle with COVID-19 and subsequent complications.

Nick Cordero, known for his award-winning performances in popular musicals such as "Waitress" and "A Bronx Tale" among others, was tested positive for novel coronavirus in March. After spending 95 days at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, the actor lost his life to multiple complications that followed the deadly disease.

Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots confirmed his death on Instagram via a text post, which read that the Broadway alum was "surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth." The couple had tied the knot in 2017, and share one child, a one-year-old son named Elvis.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light," Kloots wrote on Sunday night.

"The Irishman" actress also thanked her husband's doctor, Dr. David Ng, and others for the "love, support and help" they received in the last 95 days at the hospital. "You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands," she wrote in her post.

"As I sang the last line to him, 'they'll give you hell but don't you light them kills your light not without a fight Live your life.' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man," Kloots concluded.

Cordero had endured multiple complications during his time at the hospital, where he was admitted in late March after initially being diagnosed with pneumonia. He was tested negative for coronavirus on the first two occasions but was found positive days later in the third test, reports Mail Online.

He couldn't meet his wife or his family due to preventive measures against the virus and was soon placed on a ventilator by the doctors to support his heart and lungs. However, he had to have his right leg amputated in April after the ventilator was found to be obstructing blood flow to it causing blood clots.

Cordero was tested negative for the virus on April 24, but his condition continued to deteriorate, and was he found to have contracted a lung infection that caused a septic shock. He underwent a tracheotomy procedure and awoke from his medically induced coma on May 12. However, Cordero was extremely weak and continued to suffer various issues, including two small strokes and fungus in his lungs.

By the time his wife was allowed to visit him, Cordero had already spent nearly 80 days in the hospital. Kloots revealed that her husband had lost 65 lbs during the stay, but appeared to be "doing slightly better," adding that he needs to have double lung transplant to live the life he would want. She had also started arranging finances for his treatment, but the Broadway star breathed his last on Sunday.