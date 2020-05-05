Neil Gaiman has moved to the United Kingdom from New Zealand after having troubles in his marriage with Amanda Palmer. While the singer has taken the matter public by writing about the split on her blog, the fantasy author has requested for some privacy.

Amanda Palmer took to Twitter on Monday to thank those sending her "messages of support, rage, and condolences," and wrote: i've got the kid full time in lockdown & wish i could spend time answering. neil moved to the UK, my heart has been broken, and i am really struggling. your love & support means a lot to me. thank you."

The tweet was followed by a detailed blog post on her Patreon account, which was captioned: "i posted a few more words here. i love you all so much. i love neil. this is all very hard. thank you for your care. i got you if you got me, people."

i posted a few more words here. i love you all so much. i love neil. this is all very hard. thank you for your care.



i got you if you got me, people. https://t.co/6R4G61z7FC — Amanda Palmer (@amandapalmer) May 4, 2020

In the blog titled "Where's Neil," the 44-year-old stated that she decided to clarify things after she kept receiving messages asking "where's neil?" "I can only gather that he's finally told the internet that he's left new zealand, and i thought i would come here with a short note," the mother-of-one wrote.

Palmer revealed that she is in lockdown in New Zealand with their four-year-old son for the foreseeable future, and is "profoundly struggling" with the situation. Calling herself "heartbroken," she wrote: "I am so far from home and so alone right now. i do not know what is going to happen."

The "In My Mind" singer noted that though the split has a "comically bad" timing, it did not have anything to do with coronavirus pandemic or lockdown.

The "Coraline" author, who was seemingly blindsided by his wife's blog, requested for some "privacy" and "kindness." Tagging Palmer in a tweet, Gaiman wrote: "I see @amandapalmer has told people that we (like much of the world) are going through rocky times right now. It is true, we are. It's really hard, and I'd like to request privacy (as I'm not going to be talking about it publicly) and kindness, for us and for Ash."

Palmer and Gaiman announced their engagement in 2010 and tied the knot the next year while declaring that they will have an open marriage. They welcomed their first child Anthony "Ash" on September 16, 2015.

Palmer previously opened about their open marriage situation in an interview with The Times in 2019, saying, "we've both shattered one another's hearts occasionally through bad choices, but our relationship stands it. We're just slu***, but compassionately so." However, their relationship recently hit a rough patch, as Palmer took to Twitter on Sunday to write: "you cannot claim a commitment to an honest life while lying as a casual side-hustle. how you do anything is how you do everything."