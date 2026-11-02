Amazon has reportedly run out of the textured foil-cover version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2. The retailer's listing indicates that the special packaging is no longer available, while standard copies are expected from 5 November 2026. Walmart continued accepting pre-orders on 3 November.

Nintendo confirmed the game's 5 November release date during its official 40th anniversary presentation on 8 September. The company also announced that the first physical print run would feature special packaging with textured foil cover art, available while supplies lasted. The foil is a packaging feature, not a separate version of the game.

Ocarina of Time Remake Foil Packaging Runs Out at Amazon

The reported Amazon change concerns the cover, not the game's availability. Buyers seeking the first-print finish should distinguish the foil-cover product from a standard physical copy.

Nintendo says the textured finish is tied to the first physical print run and is available only while supplies last. It has not published retailer-by-retailer allocations or a total quantity for the covers. Buyers are advised to check the product description and fulfilment details before ordering, especially if the special packaging is the primary concern.

Walmart's Ocarina of Time Remake Offer Comes With a Price Caveat

CartTactics recorded Walmart's checkout price at $59.88 (€53.39 and £44.62) at 7:01 p.m. Central Time on 30 October. It compared that with $69.99 (€62.40 and £52.16), a potential saving of $10.11 (€9.01 and £7.53). The reported discount could make Walmart an alternative for collectors seeking the special packaging.

Walmart's official product listing continued accepting pre-orders when checked on 3 November, but the displayed price remained 'See price in cart'. CartTactics reported that orders should receive the first-print foil cover, although Walmart's public listing does not independently guarantee that every pre-order will include it. The $59.88 figure is therefore a historical price check, not a confirmed offer for every buyer today.

CartTactics made its price check four days before the 3 November listing review. The $10.11 difference compares the two product prices, not a guaranteed saving on the final order. Buyers should check the checkout total and confirm that the order description identifies the packaging they expect.

The listing is for Walmart's US store. It does not establish international shipping eligibility, local taxes or the final cost outside the United States. Buyers should confirm the checkout total and delivery terms before paying.

Ocarina of Time Remake Keeps the Physical Packaging Question in Focus

Nintendo's announcement gives buyers a clearer picture of the release. Series producer Eiji Aonuma presented the first gameplay on 8 September. Nintendo confirmed overhauled visuals, fully voiced cutscenes, expanded character dialogue, symphonic orchestral music and revised camera and movement controls. The publisher described it as a rebuilt version of Link's 1998 adventure for Switch 2.

The packaging question is separate from those changes to the game. Nintendo has not announced different gameplay for the foil-cover copy, nor has it disclosed how many special covers each retailer will receive.

Amazon's foil-cover version has reportedly sold out, while standard copies are expected on launch day. Walmart continues to list the game for pre-order, but buyers must check the final price and confirm which packaging their order includes.