Details attributed to GameGPU claim Nintendo is planning a cheaper Nintendo Switch 2 Lite for 2027 at $299, featuring a 7.1-inch display and a chip using Samsung technology, though Nintendo has not confirmed any such device. The alleged price, year and specifications are presented as rumoured information rather than announced product details.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched in June 2025. The proposed Lite model would follow Nintendo's previous pattern of offering multiple hardware variations, as seen with the original Switch's compact Lite edition and its OLED model with an upgraded screen.

Nintendo Switch 2 Lite Price and Release Date

GameGPU is credited with the claim that the Nintendo Switch 2 Lite would retail for $299 when it debuts in 2027. That is a projected price and launch year, with the device described as a rumoured handheld console.

The proposed revision is described as a more affordable way to access Nintendo's newer console and its games. Its expected arrival and price remain part of the leak, so neither should be presented as a confirmed purchasing option.

Nintendo's second-year sales projection for the existing Switch 2 stands at 16 million units. That forecast concerns the current console, rather than sales estimated for the rumoured Lite model.

Nintendo's history includes several versions of the Nintendo DS. The DS Lite and DSi followed the original model, with each offering its own features. The DSi also introduced Nintendo's first handheld online storefront.

For the original Switch, the Lite offered a more compact alternative, while the OLED edition placed the emphasis on an improved screen. Those earlier revisions provide context for the possibility of another model, without establishing that the proposed Switch 2 Lite will follow the same course.

Rumoured Display: Smaller Screen, Full HD

The details attributed to GameGPU describe a 7.1-inch screen, approximately 0.8 inches smaller than the original Switch 2 display. The proposed handheld would also run games at a native 1080p resolution.

A dedicated performance mode for resource-intensive games is listed among the rumoured specifications. That feature, like the display size and resolution, remains a claim about the proposed hardware.

The smaller screen would distinguish the device from the existing Switch 2 in the leaked description. The resolution and performance-mode claims concern how it might run games, rather than a separate announcement about which titles would be available.

Samsung-Based Chip and Power Claims

According to the details attributed to GameGPU, the handheld would employ a single-chip system using Samsung's 8LPU Plus technology. The associated claim is a 15 per cent reduction in overall power consumption.

That percentage concerns power consumption. It should not be read as a quantified increase in battery life or as a guarantee of performance in individual games.

The chip technology, native resolution and dedicated performance mode are all elements of the same rumoured specification.

Nintendo Switch 2 Lite and Upcoming Games

Nintendo launched the Switch 2 with Mario Kart World, bringing an open-world experience to the racing franchise. Later additions listed for the console include Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokemon Pokopia and Kirby Air Riders.

The proposed 2027 arrival would place a Lite model alongside further planned releases. The games schedule includes a full-scale remake of Ocarina of Time on 5 November 2026, ahead of the rumoured handheld's launch year.

Metroid Ravenous, Xenoblade Genesis and Pokemon Winds and Waves are listed for release throughout 2027.