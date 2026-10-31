Players can still find free games and limited-time trials across platforms including the Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation Plus and Amazon Luna in early November 2026. Some offers are October promotions carrying over into the new month, while others are scheduled to arrive in November. Luna's Prime gaming benefits require a Prime Membership, while PlayStation Plus titles are available to subscribers.

Each platform has its own claim window, and several offers close in the first days of November. Players should check the digital stores so they can claim the games before the offers expire, as some will not last all month.

Free Games on Epic Store

Epic Games Store has three titles, led by MAFIA HOTEL, which supports up to 16 players. By day, guests bluff, accuse one another and vote at the hotel bar. At night, the Detective investigates, the Doctor protects a Guest, and the Mafia stalks the corridors. Targeted players can wake up and dodge the attacker, adding a physical fight for survival. The offer ends on 1 November.

GetHigh.EXE, available until 2 November, is a precision parkour challenge. It is all about sprinting, jumping and precise movement through an obstacle course.

Sorry We're Closed remains available until 5 November. The survival horror game follows Michelle as she tries to break a curse laid by a powerful archdemon. In London, fixed-camera exploration meets first-person arcade shooting. Michelle's Third Eye reveals hidden worlds, while residents can be helped or hindered.

Free Games on Steam

Steam's two offers lean into different moods. Asleep: Act 1, ending on 2 November, puts players in the role of Ana Lúcia as she navigates a nightmare. Creatures react differently to light, which becomes essential for exploration, puzzles and survival.

Football Manager 27 is free to play until 3 November, ahead of its stated 10 November launch. A new tactical effectiveness system links recruitment, training and tactics, while real-time touchline changes offer more control. The free Launch Preview is also available through the Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass, rather than being exclusive to Steam.

Free Games on PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus subscribers have F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 until 2 November. These are the October monthly games. F1 25 pairs racing with Braking Point, a story about the fictional Konnersport team's championship push. My Team also puts players in charge of a racing operation.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 is less forgiving. Players follow clues, track down a monster and claim its bounty, while rival hunters pursue the same target. Teams must still reach an extraction point alive. Every bullet counts, and death is permanent.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 offers a more playful change of pace. The voxel-style spin-off sends the EDF into another crisis involving a shattered Earth and an entity buried within the planet.

The November PlayStation Plus additions are scheduled for 3 November. They include Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered and Monster Train 2.

Free Games on Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna's October Free Games with Prime selection includes PC titles that subscribers can claim through different storefronts and redemption services. Prime Membership is required to access the offers. The games are not all streamed through Luna itself.

DOOM (2016) and Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit were among the titles made available from 1 October.

DOOM throws players into a Mars facility overrun by demons, favouring aggressive movement and an arsenal of guns over cover. Into the Pit follows Oswald, whose visit to a rundown pizzeria's ball pit sends him into the past. Players must survive five nights, solve puzzles and evade animatronics.

Conarium was made available from 8 October. Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, it follows Frank Gilman waking in an abandoned Antarctic research base with few memories. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong was added on 15 October, placing players among three vampires caught in Boston's political conspiracies.

Ad Infinitum and Time Travel: Escape Room Game were added on 22 October. One shifts between a German soldier's family home and First World War trenches. The other offers 100 escape-room puzzles across different periods.

Trash Goblin and Kiborg were added on 29 October. Trash Goblin turns players into shopkeepers who dig up, clean and customise curious trinkets for unusual customers.

Kiborg is a rogue-lite beat 'em up. Trapped in a 1,300-year sentence, its fighter battles inmates and upgrades their body with cybernetic implants.

Caravan SandWitch was added on 15 October. It trades combat for exploration, following a search for a missing sister across a science-fiction landscape. Players travel by van or on foot and help local residents, with no combat, death or timer pushing them forward.