The PlayStation 6 could be unveiled in March 2027, according to a fresh leak circulating on 2 November 2026. However, Sony has not confirmed the announcement, launch date or price. Industry analysts warn that global memory shortages could push next-generation console costs beyond $1,000 (£745.35 to £751.33).

For context, Sony has already increased PlayStation 5 prices worldwide, citing economic pressures. Demand for memory and storage components from artificial intelligence infrastructure has added uncertainty to future hardware costs. The question is whether players will face another expensive console generation.

PlayStation 6 Reveal Rumoured for March 2027

Gaming insider Millie A claimed on X that Sony's current roadmap targets an announcement in early March 2027.

'As of today, the current roadmap targets an announcement of PlayStation 6 in early March 2027,' the account stated.

The claim remains unverified. An announcement would not necessarily mean the console launches that year.

Earlier rumours have suggested releases in 2027, 2028 or 2029.

Sony chief executive Hiroki Totoki previously acknowledged uncertainty surrounding next-generation hardware.

During a May earnings briefing, he said the company had not decided when to launch its next console or what to charge.

That official position carries more weight than leaked schedules.

As of today, the current roadmap targets an announcement of PlayStation 6 in early March 2027. — Millie A (@millieamand) October 29, 2026

PlayStation 6 Price Could Exceed $1,000 as Memory Costs Rise

The financial concern is easier to establish.

Sony increased its recommended UK retail prices on 2 April 2026. The standard PS5 rose to $764.66 (£569.99), the Digital Edition to $697.58 (£519.99) and the PS5 Pro to $1059.79 (£789.99).

In the United States, the PS5 Pro now carries a recommended price of $899.99 (£670.87).

Sony attributed the increases to continued global economic pressures without identifying memory shortages as the sole cause.

Meanwhile, Aldora chief executive Joost van Dreunen has warned that next-generation consoles could become dramatically more expensive.

'At this rate, the next generation may not even release until 2028, and when it does, north of a grand is the floor,' he told GamesIndustry.biz.

His assessment is a forecast, not an announced PlayStation 6 price.

Other analysts, including Ampere Analysis's Piers Harding-Rolls, argue that established manufacturers may have ways to offset higher component costs.

How Global RAM Shortages Could Affect PlayStation 6

Memory manufacturers face growing demand from AI data centres, increasing competition for components also used in consumer electronics.

Higher RAM and storage costs could affect console pricing, production volumes and launch schedules. However, Sony has not confirmed that shortages will delay its next machine.

Hardware rumours also suggest substantial improvements in graphics performance, including possible 4K gaming at 120 frames per second. These specifications remain unofficial.

The uncertainty extends to potential competitors, including Microsoft's next-generation Xbox hardware.

For PlayStation owners, the immediate reality is simpler. Current consoles have become more expensive, while the next generation still has no confirmed price or release date.

Sony's next official announcement will determine how much of the speculation survives.