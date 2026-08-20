FromSoftware is breaking from its tried-and-tested single‑player Souls formula with 'The Duskbloods', an exclusive competitive multiplayer title for Nintendo Switch 2 that mixes player‑versus‑player and player‑versus‑environment combat for up to eight players.

The move takes the studio's famously demanding dark fantasy design into new territory and could be its most significant risk since Dark Souls first defined its reputation.

Developed exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, the game marks FromSoftware's entry into competitive multiplayer, combining player‑versus‑player and player‑versus‑environment action in matches with up to 8 players. Its gothic world is filled with monsters, warriors and challenging missions, making it one of the studio's most unpredictable projects yet.

1. It Moves Away From the Souls Formula

FromSoftware has built its reputation on strategic single‑player action/RPG games in dark fantasy worlds and solitary adventures. From Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Elden Ring, the Japanese studio has turned difficult games into global successes.

However, its latest offering, The Duskbloods, represents a major departure from that formula.

Instead of focusing primarily on exploration and solitary progression, the game centres on multiplayer competition. Eight players enter matches where they must fight enemies, pursue objectives and potentially turn against one another.

The Duskbloods' biggest challenge is how to live up to the sense of discovery in past games while keeping multiplayer matches enjoyable.

2. Multiplayer Is the Heart of the Game

Multiplayer is central to The Duskbloods, and players must deal with both computer‑controlled enemies and human opponents. Alliances can also be formed, but they are temporary because mission conflicts will force allies to turn against each other when necessary.

FromSoftware's trademark difficulty works in single‑player adventures, but it may require a different balance and approach in a competitive multiplayer set‑up, which is another challenge for The Duskbloods.

3. Steep Learning Curve and Complex Systems

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It is not a trigger‑happy game where you just defeat opponents and win. In typical FromSoftware style, there is strategy to it.

Players take control of different Bloodsworn characters, each with their own abilities and weapons.

Objectives can change through systems involving Sigils, encouraging players to approach each match differently. The complexity could give The Duskbloods depth, but it could also make it difficult to navigate.

FromSoftware has never been afraid of challenging its audience, but how this complexity and depth translates to a multiplayer set‑up is yet to be known.

4. Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusivity Raises the Stakes

Making The Duskbloods a Switch 2 exclusive is another major risk. Nintendo has often been associated with franchises such as Mario and The Legend of Zelda, which are far from FromSoftware's darker and more violent games.

5. Sky‑High Expectations From Fans

Elden Ring became a worldwide success. Bloodborne has built its own following. Expectations are high for FromSoftware, especially from fans who are expecting another single‑player action/RPG game, but The Duskbloods is attempting something very different.

The game must convince established fans to embrace multiplayer while attracting Nintendo players who may have little experience with FromSoftware's demanding style.

A Gamble for the Studio's Future Direction

The Duskbloods is risky precisely because FromSoftware did not need to take this route. The studio could have produced another traditional action RPG and relied on the popularity of Elden Ring. Instead, it has chosen competitive multiplayer, a new platform and a different structure.

If the combination works, The Duskbloods could establish a new direction for FromSoftware and become one of Switch 2's defining games. If it fails, however, it could show that even one of gaming's most respected developers cannot easily step outside the formula that made it known.

Either way, The Duskbloods is shaping up to be one of FromSoftware's most closely watched experiments yet.