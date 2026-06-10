Nintendo gave gamers an unexpected surprise after announcing that a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. That revelation was made by the company at a Direct presentation on Tuesday, 9 June.

For Nintendo Switch 2 owners, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is arguably another upcoming game to look forward to. The only thing certain is that the game will come out before the end of 2026. Hence, all gamers can do for now is wait for Nintendo's official announcement.

Unlike other gaming companies, Nintendo isn't the type to drum up excitement by actually revealing when an intellectual property will come out. In fact, it is a practice Nintendo has been doing as of late, namely with the Star Fox game that was initially announced in May. Roughly a month later, in June, the game was officially released on 25 June.

If that were to be applied to Ocarina of Time, then the plausible release date would be roughly towards the end of August. However, Forbes contributor Paul Tassi offers a more realistic release date, speculating that the Nintendo game remake could debut in October.

Why October Release Date Makes Sense

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Tassi defended his forecast and took into consideration other games coming out in that quarter. Other titles expected to come out for the Nintendo Switch 2 by Q4 2026 include Square Enix's HD-2D RPG Final Fantasy Resonance, and potentially Kingdom Hearts IV, according to GTA Boom.

Hence, gamers will get multiple options on what games to play. But the next question is whether the Nintendo remake will make waves.

If the game trailer of Ocarina of Time is to be used as a basis, there seems to be no new footage to look forward to. From the short trailer, a narration from the Great Deku Tree was shown, similar to the original game. From there, Link could be seen sleeping and getting visions of Sheik and Zelda escaping Hyrule Castle while being pursued by Ganondorf. Aside from that, the Triforce begins to glow on Link's left hand during this nightmare.

For now, that should stir up some excitement for gamers, although some may be expecting more. Regardless, it remains clear that the game, regardless of whether it is a remake, has evolved consistently throughout the different generations of consoles.

For those who may not be aware of its history, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time first came out in 1998 for the Nintendo 64. It was re-released in 2003 for the GameCube and then again in 2011 for the Nintendo 3DS. The graphics and presentation of the game were notable improvements, along with some added game features along the way. Will the Switch 2 deliver new ones?

For now, any hints of new features such as game modes for Ocarina of Time remain unknown. The trailer is hardly any help, with Nintendo limiting the reveal to the plot and storyline of the upcoming remake.

The only thing that gamers can do for now is wait and keep tabs on future announcements from Nintendo. With no official release date, retail price of the game, and only confirming that Ocarina of Time will be out this year, additional details could be revealed in the following months. Whether those reveals would further spur gaming excitement is anyone's guess.