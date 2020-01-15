Amber Heard has a new lady love in her life.

The "Aquaman" actress made headlines when she was spotted passionately locking lips with a woman outside a hotel in Palm Springs, California, before driving away together in Amber Heard's Mustang on Sunday. The mystery woman has now been identified as Bianca Butti, reports Mail Online.

Butti is a cinematographer living in Los Angeles, known for her work on movies "Hank and Asha," "6 Souls" and "The Proprietor." The 38-year-old recently worked on a thriller film "Leave Not One Alive," that stars Bella Thorne and Academy Award winner Melissa Leo and is currently in the post-production stage.

Butti was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time last year. She was first diagnosed with the illness in 2015 when she was 34 years old. While she went through a "traditional western program of chemo, surgery and radiation" for her first fight with cancer, she has opted for an alternative method for the second time.

A GoFundMe page was started by the family and friends of the photographer to seek funds for her medical treatment, as many of them were not covered by insurance due to their experimental nature. Explaining the alternative method on the site, Butti said: "No one knows your body as well as you do. So I'm choosing alternatives: mistletoe, high dose vitamin c, a cutting edge procedure called cryoablation (where they actually freeze the tumor), and using nutrition, exercise, and emotional therapies to heal this from all angles."

Heard divorced "Pirates of the Carribean" actor Johnny Deep in 2017, after two years of marriage. Much before her marriage with the actor, the 33-year-old had dated female photographer Tasya van Ree for four years starting 2008. The actress publicly spoke about being bisexual in 2010, during her relationship with the photographer. However, the couple called it quits in 2012.

The actress's divorce from Deep was rather ugly. When Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against him. The former couple even accused each other of varying forms of physical and verbal abuse.

After their split in 2017, Heard returned to dating and has been romantically linked with tech entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Heidi Klum's ex Vito Schnabel and most recently Argentinian director Andy Muschietti. Bianca Butti has been confirmed as her latest love-interest.