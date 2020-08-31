Amber Heard, who is already involved in two court cases filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, is reportedly bracing herself for another multi-million dollar court suit by the actor.

A report in Daily Mail has claimed that Amber Heard's lawyers are preparing for a fresh clash with Johnny Depp, just weeks after the actress gave testimony against her ex-husband in the libel suit he has filed against a British tabloid over an article referring to him as a "wife-beater."

The report said that Heard's team is expecting a fresh case in the American courts after the recent legal troubles in the UK. The lawyers believe that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star will soon serve Heard papers in America that could force her to appear in court once again to give evidence about their marriage and her allegations that she suffered three years of domestic abuse at Depp's hands.

"Amber's team are super nervous about him suing again, this time in the States. It seems that he will stop at nothing to ruin her," a source close to the "Aquaman" actress told the outlet.

"No matter what the outcome [of Depp's case against The Sun], Amber is preparing for round two, but if Johnny wins his case against The Sun then that's it, he will go and go. This could go on for years to come," the insider added.

The 34-year-old is already fighting a $50m defamation suit filed against her by Depp over her article in Washington Post in 2018 where she portrayed herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Though she didn't refer to Depp by his name, the 57-year-old actor filed the case in Virginia on the grounds that the speculations cost him the prized role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

Depp has insisted that he has never been violent towards Heard and has alleged that it was the other way round. The recent three-week hearing in the UK witnessed fresh claims about their short-lived marriage, the most controversial of them being that Depp decided to divorce Heard after he found human faeces on their shared bed.

Depp's lawyers stated that the actor found their marital bed soiled after the actress's 30th birthday in April 2016 and believes that either she or one of her friends defecated on his bed while Heard insisted it was one of their dogs.

Depp himself stated in his witness statement: "I understand that the following morning Ms Heard (or possibly one of her friends) defecated in our shared bed. On 12 May 2016, Ms Heard confessed to our estate manager, Kevin Murphy, that leaving the faeces in the bed had been 'just a harmless prank' thereby effectively acknowledging that she had been responsible, whereas she had previously sought to blame our dogs."

Depp further insisted that the Yorkshire Teacup terriers they owned "were both too tiny to jump onto the bed nor able to leave faeces like that which was deposited on the bed," adding: I resolved to divorce Ms Heard on that day." Heard has presented a different version of the night's events, claiming that her then-husband arrived at the end of the party "drunk and high on drugs" and attacked her after her guests left.