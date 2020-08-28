Amber Heard enjoyed a glass of red wine as she yachted around the Turkish water on her last day in the Middle Eastern country.

Amber Heard looked stunning in a plunging black dress as she gazed into the sunset from her vessel. The "Aquaman" actress shared a picture from the cruising on her Instagram account on Thursday and revealed that it was the end of her time in the country.

"So hard to say goodbye.... I love Turkey so much," the 34-year-old captioned the picture. In the picture, Heard was also seen wearing a red scarf that she wrapped around her hair for the seaside outing. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace.

Heard had a glass of red wine in one hand, and was the only person who could be seen in the front. The scenery in her background was spectacular as well. A hill full of homes could be seen at some distance while the sky was lit up with bright yellow and orange hues.

The actress started her Turkey trip about two weeks ago and has shared several pictures from the vacation since then. One of the recent pictures shared earlier this week showed her in a black swimsuit and a white windbreaker which was hanging off her shoulder, as she posed in front of a lovely waterfront scene with books on her lap.

One of the pictures from her visit to mosques in Istanbul had attracted severe backlash on social media, as she was accused of cultural appropriation for wearing hijab when she posed braless in a sheer top with her neck and hair visible. Heard responded to the criticism in a tweet that read: "Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved."

During a later visit to another mosque, Heard was covered up in a mask and a scarf that hid her hair. The caption read: "You could stare for years at the inside of Hagia Sophia and never get bored.... or less amazed. What a stunning place (as of a few weeks ago, no longer a museum). I feel lucky I could see part of it still."

Heard's trip to Turkey came soon after a three-week trial in London's High Court where she testified against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the defamation suit he has filed against a tabloid for referring to him as a "wife-beater" in one of its articles. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor has filed a $50 million libel suit against Heard as well over an article written by her in The Washington Times in 2018 about being a domestic abuse victim.

Depp and Heard started dating after they met on the set of their 2011 comedy flick "The Rum Diary." They tied the knot in February 2015, but separated the next year, followed by a much-publicised divorce in 2017.