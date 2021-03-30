Amber Heard relished her victory against Johnny Depp in her social media post on Sunday, where she highlighted the black dress she wore during the two legal proceedings she attended.

The "Aquaman" actress shared a then and now photo of the outfit she recycled for those two eventful moments in her life. One was a snap taken when she filed for domestic abuse claims against her ex-husband in 2016. The other was from when she testified against Depp in his libel suit against British publication The Sun during a trial that took place in London's High Court last year.

"One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it's important to wear the same thing twice," she captioned the images posted on Instagram.

"This post is sad and powerful at the same time! See ladies how you can glow up when you get rid of the trash. #JusticeForAmberHeard," one fan commented on Twitter.

One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it's important to wear the same thing twice. - @realamberheard (instagram)

This post is sad and powerful at the same time! See ladies how you can glow up when you get rid of the trash.#JusticeForAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/dPc67nZLTQ — monica (@ahrosemc) March 28, 2021

"Amber Heard is acting all cocky thinking she's won yet still can't turn her comments on Instagram. Being a Narcissist that has gotta hurt. A f**king LOT," another wrote.

Ahead of those two photos, Heard also posted a screenshot of her legal team's response to Depp's failure to get a retrial of the London hearing. Two judges from the Court of Appeal denied the actor's request. She simply captioned the post, "Thank you."

Depp fans were quick to defend the actor and said Heard has not actually won yet. She still has to win against his libel suit in a trial scheduled this year in Virginia.

"This wasn't a win for you, @realamberheard. This was a win for a TABLOID, that can now legally state that you misled the UK court & call you a liar, and abused your ex-husband. They might not do it in the near future, but trust me, they WILL," one commented.

Earlier in the month in celebration of "International Women's Day," Heard also credited the strong women who rallied behind her in her continuing legal battle against Depp. She mentioned her sister Whitney, her cinematographer girlfriend Bianca Butti, and her legal representatives, American attorney Elaine Bredehoft and Australian human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson.