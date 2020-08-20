Amber Heard took to social media on Wednesday to show that she too, wears a protective mask amid the pandemic while touring the beautiful country of Turkey.

The "Aquaman" star has been showing fans the amazing sights in the country through pictures she has been sharing on Instagram. She visited the mosques and cemeteries in Istanbul and recently dropped by the capital's Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque. In the photo, Heard covered up with a mask and a scarf to hide her hair.

"You could stare for years at the inside of Hagia Sophia and never get bored.... or less amazed," she captioned the snap adding, "What a stunning place (as of a few weeks ago, no longer a museum). I feel lucky I could see part of it still."

Her post has since received over 251,000 likes as of writing. The actress disabled comments on her feed but kept one from a fan who wrote, "Stunning!!!"

The photo is the most recent one from the others she took during her visit to Istanbul. It is the only one that shows her wearing a mask while out touring the city.

According to The Blast, Heard covered up for the sake of online trolls who slammed her for not wearing a mask in the past days when she was going around Istanbul. She did not wear a mask when she visited another mosque and netizens even called her out for wearing something inappropriate to a sacred place.

Twitter users pointed out that the "Rum Diary" actress did not wear a bra. Heard shared a photo from her visit to the mosque and it showed a silhouette of her nipples. She apparently wore a silky dress underneath a loose unbuttoned top during her visit.

She also shared a photo with the blue waters of the sea in the background. Netizens also criticised her for not wearing a mask.

The issue with her mosque visit apparently reached the actress and she responded in a tweet. She called the attention of one publication with some scathing words.

https://t.co/yCM43yPgxj

Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b â€œwrittenâ€ wasnt paid enough. Ill make it easy(ier):

Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) August 17, 2020

Heard has been touring Turkey after a three-week trial in London's High Court. She testified against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in his defamation suit against The Sun.