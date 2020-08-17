Netizens accused Amber Heard of dressing inappropriately during her visit to the mosques in Istanbul, Turkey.

The "Aquaman" star shared a few photos from her visit to the Turkish mosques on Instagram. One picture especially attracted some unwanted attention from online users who claimed the actress showed her nipples. Although she disabled comments on her posts, netizens took to Twitter to share their opinions on the picture.

"Amber Heard really did enter a Mosque in Istanbul with her nipples on show didn't she? The disrespect!" one tweet read.

Amber Heard really did enter a Mosque in Istanbul with her nipples on show didnâ€™t she? The disrespect! — brooke (@depplyhaIIows) August 15, 2020

"She honestly did. And I do not know how she did it, did nobody say anything to her?? Unbelievable the amount of disrespect she's showing the world," another responded.

One user claimed that there are attendants waiting in front of the door to tell people before they enter if their dress is inappropriate or not. Perhaps Heard buttoned up before going in and unbuttoned her top when inside.

What I think is this: There are always attendants waiting in front of the door to warn you if your dress is inappropriate. Probably she buttoned-up, otherwise, they would never let her in. But probably she unbuttoned once she is inside. Why advertise with us August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, others commented at another photo that showed the "Rum Diary" actress laughing. They wondered what she was laughing about. One tweet advised Heard to watch what she is doing or saying since she is inside a mosque.

No idea, maybe she was told off and stood there an said oh but Iâ€™m Mera I can do anything I want.

I really do hope that there is some very harsh punishment coming down the pipeline for this offensive, racist, disrespectful, abusive pos ðŸ˜¡ — ðŸ´â€â˜ ï¸Thoughtful MandzðŸ´â€â˜ ï¸ ðŸ¤”ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@thoughtfulmandz) August 15, 2020

She needs to watch what she's doing or saying. She's in the wrong place to behave like that. — coffeedrinker (@notsomeonesbot) August 15, 2020

On her Instagram Story, Heard shared several clips of her visit to the museum with a tour guide. The guide could be heard telling the actress that they are inside a part of the mosque. The videos also showed her wearing a loose-fitting buttoned shirt over a satin dress.

Meanwhile, another compared Heard's outfit during her mosque visit with what Angelina Jolie wore when she traveled to Bosnia and Herzegovnia. Jolie wore a traditional dress and scarf that only barely gave a glimpse of her neck.

Angelina Jolie donned a traditional dress and scarf when she traveled to Bosnia and Herzegovnia, showing respect and leaving a good image from the beginning, then there is Amber Heard pic.twitter.com/Q6ARzUExc6 — FÃ¡timaðŸŒº ÙØ§Ø·Ù…Ø© Ø§Ù„Ø²Ù‡Ø±Ø§Ø¡ (@Fatima150901) August 15, 2020

The 34-year-old "Justice League" actress did not really suffer a wardrobe malfunction. Her satin dress only gave a silhouette of her nipple and she was covered up well enough.

Heard nonetheless has become a target for online trolls following accusations that she was the abuser in the relationship during her marriage to ex-husband Johnny Depp. The criticism continues to come pending the outcome of Depp's defamation lawsuit against The Sun for an article that labeled him as a "wife-beater." Heard appeared before London's High Court as the publication's main witness.