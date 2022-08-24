Amber Heard dumped the lawyer who defended her in her unsuccessful defamation trial with Johnny Depp as the "Aquaman" actress now tries to appear the verdict, a new report claimed.

Attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, who represented Heard in the six-week defamation trial, has parted ways with the "Never Back Down" star. The "Magic Mike XXL" star's former lawyer said in a statement, "This is the perfect time to pass the baton. I have pledged to Amber and her appellate team my complete cooperation and assistance as they move forward on a path towards success."

Reports have it that David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown would take over Bredehoft's spot as the appeal proceeds. Prior to working for Amber Heard, Axelrod and Brown represented The New York Times earlier this year in a defamation lawsuit against 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

The pair also worked for Ballard Spahr and covered several cases, which include speakers in First Amendment cases, news organisations, journalists and companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation.

A spokesperson for Amber Heard said in a statement, "When it comes protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury's decision - to paraphrase a famous quote - not "as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning. A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light."

Most, if not all, fans can recall that Heard was ordered to pay Johnny Depp $10 million at the end of the chaotic defamation trial in June. The jury ruled that the rumoured ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk defamed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor in a newspaper piece she wrote in 2018.

Bredehoft stated, in an interview with "Today Show" following the verdict, that Amber Heard was unable to pay the millions in damages she owes Depp. After a month, the legal team of the "Aquaman" actress filed a notice to appeal the verdict at the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax County.

The departure of Bredehoft came amid reports that Heard is currently facing financial troubles. An unnamed source to The News York Post that Heard was "broke" after losing to Depp over the defamation trial.

Amber Heard was even spotted shopping at a discount department store in New York's Hamptons amid the speculations about her financial crisis. Johnny Depp's ex-wife was together with her sister Whitney Heard at the time of the sighting at a TJ Max outlet.

To recall, Heard faced backlash for flying on a private jet even after her lawyers claimed that she could not pay the money she owed Depp. The "London Fields" star also needs to pay heavy legal fees linked with the trial case.