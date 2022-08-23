Fans and critics alike noticed that Britney Spears has been flaunting her body on social media in recent weeks, prompting some to think that she is obsessed with taking selfies and sharing nudes online, a new report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine that a number of fans think Spears is just proud of her own body, which she worked hard for. However, others believe that the wife of Sam Asghari is just showing off and should not be sharing naked snaps for her sons' sake.

An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "Most days, she spends hours posing for the camera. She changes outfits dozens of times and makes sure she does her own makeup to perfection."

The tipster added that Britney Spears seemed to be enjoying posing naked so much, especially since her current husband, Asghari, supports her all the way. As a matter of fact, it was claimed that the Iranian-American model is the one who snaps the "Toxic" hitmaker and encourages her to share them on social media.

The informant claimed, "Sam's always telling her how sexy she is. And that makes her want to show herself off."

To recall, there were reports saying that Kevin Federline and Spears' sons – Sean and Jayden – were drastically disheartened when the sexy photos of the American pop star went viral online and have decided to sever ties with her for the time being.

Federline previously said, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding. This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else...It's been tough...It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life."

Britney Spears was quick to react to Kevin Federline's remarks. In an emotional Instagram story, the "Lucky" singer wrote, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children ..."

She added, "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL ... l'Il say it ... My mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad.' I'm sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!"

As of this writing, Federline has full custody of his kids with Britney Spears. The "Gimme More" singer, on the other hand, has been granted visitation rights.

Also, Britney Spears has yet to comment on the claims that she is obsessed with taking selfies and posting nudes online. So, devoted supporters of Sam Asghari's ladylove should take all these unverified reports with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.