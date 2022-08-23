A feud between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham sparked after the wife of Brooklyn Beckham refused to wear a dress designed by her mom-in-law, a new report claimed.

Sources told Woman's Day that Nicola was supposed to wear a Victoria Beckham creation during her wedding to Brooklyn. However, the former Spice Girls member allegedly told the "Transformers" actress that she could no longer accommodate her wedding gown.

Because of that, Nicola Peltz was reportedly forced to don a Valentino gown on her wedding day. However, tipsters close to Victoria stated that Peltz lied about what really happened.

The informants claimed that Victoria Beckham was ready to design her daughter-in-law's gown, but Nicola was reportedly the one who backed out at the last minute. One tattler said, "In what world would she not have wanted to design her firstborn child's bride's gown? It makes no sense."

It added that Brooklyn and Nicola's decision to take each other's surnames shocked David and Victoria. The magazine claimed it seemed like the young couple was trying to break barriers but failed to impress the public.

The source stated, "The whole thing does rather smack of Nicola using her rich father's Hollywood connections to get Brooklyn out there in such a blatant way. Vic and David love their son, but they were also encouraging him to graft his way up the ladder on his own merits. But Nicola and her family have blown that out of the water."

Brooklyn Beckham previously explained, during an interview with Daily Pop, that he and Nicola went for Beckham-Peltz to be "different." He also admitted to thinking it "fit really cool together."

The husband of Nicola Peltz also shared some advice that David and Victoria Beckham, who have been together for over 20 years, offered them. "Just love each other, try and not worry about anything, keep working and just try and have fun," Brooklyn shared of his parent's advice.

Nicola Peltz has yet to comment on the claims that she lied about what really happened between her and Victoria Beckham. So, avid followers of the two famous personalities should take all these unverified reports with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.