Amber Heard is being accused of domestic violence over reports that she left her rumoured girlfriend, Eve Barlow, bruised following a physical altercation in a hotel in Israel.

The "Aquaman" actress has been keeping a low profile as of late after she lost in her defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in May. She has not updated her social media accounts, although netizens constantly share updates on her whereabouts on Twitter.

In August, photos emerged on the platform of her and Barlow, a Jewish activist, vacationing in Tel Aviv. Twitter user @LiliaMachado14 claimed to have heard from a friend that the two women had a huge fight while in the country that ended badly for one of them.

The user tweeted, "I've heard from a friend that Amber and Eve had a fight in the hotel room in Israel. There were noise like a fight happening in the room where Amber and Eve were in."

@LiliaMachado14 said that the camera in the hallway captured them fighting and that Barlow "left the hotel with a black eye." Heard's daughter, Oonagh Paige, was reportedly not there with them.

It is unclear if the reported "fight" actually happened since there is no valid proof to back up the user's claim. It is said that during the "blowout fight," Heard had dragged Barlow back into their hotel room.

Read more Amber Heard accused of 'renting' baby Oonagh for sympathy amid Johnny Depp trial

A still photo from the alleged hallway video has also made the rounds online, but it is too blurry to identify the two people in it. But claims that Heard landed a blow on Barlow strikes a chord especially since she is accused of being the physical aggressor during her short-lived marriage with Depp.

Hotel security in Tel Aviv says they witnessed a BLOWOUT FIGHT between Amber Heard and her girlfriend Eve Barlow where Amber was seen DRAGGING Eve back into her hotel room 👀 #AmberHeardIsFinished pic.twitter.com/35XiJQQdEz — Joseph Morris on YouTube 🇺🇸 (@JosephMorrisYT) September 2, 2022

Interestingly though, the actress was also recently accused of "renting" her baby daughter for photo ops. It is said that she does not really have a child at all, and that she used Oonagh, born out of a surrogate, as a ploy to gain sympathy during her trial with Depp. The "Rum Diary" actress was also pictured in Israel pushing around an empty stroller.

I will never relent from defending the truth and standing by Amber Heard. This is sick, and debilitating. It’s enough to ruin a person’s life, livelihood and contribute to irreparable damage to one’s mental and physical health. Caveat emptor. #stophateforprofit — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) September 3, 2022

As for the alleged fight, it is unclear when it occurred, and if it did happen at all. Barlow seemed to hint that there was no physical altercation in a hotel room in Israel because she continues to defend and stand by Heard on social media.