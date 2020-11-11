Amber Heard could not be happier and more proud that California Senator Kamala Harris is the new Vice President of the United States. She made her feelings known in a social media photo shared on Monday.

The "Aquaman" star shared a selfie she took with the politician in June 2019 to her Instagram and captioned it "We did it!!!" She also made sure to tag Harris in her post.

In her original post, Heard praised the VP-elect and expressed her excitement on what "her unforgiving wit & unwavering strength" will bring "to the future Democratic party's landscape."

The "Rum Diary" actress followed up her tweets with further praises for the 56-year-old American politician and attorney.

"I can't get over @KamalaHarris just KILLIN' the game!! Thank u, thank u 4 bringing so much of that much-desired passion, energy, authenticity, and unapologetic belief n u standing up 4 those beliefs, no matter what privilege is trying to speak on top of you," she wrote.

So excited for @KamalaHarris to bring her unforgiving wit & unwavering strength to the future Democratic partyâ€™s landscape. So proud.... https://t.co/PtkeMybpFl pic.twitter.com/l6eOCX94WH — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) June 29, 2019

The photo received mixed reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Kamala Harris, think twice, before you pose with someone" and included scanned copies of the actress' domestic abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Kamala Harris, think twice, before you pose with someone. https://t.co/1FLtnekSlh pic.twitter.com/P7gY4c1Zni — Mea parvitas ðŸ© ðŸ¤– #JohnnyDeppIsLoved (@nonunnun) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile, there were also those who praised both women as being strong and courageous.

"Both of you are an inspiration for women and demand respect from men," a fan wrote.

We also both lift ; ) — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) June 29, 2019

Heard shared her throwback selfie with the "The Truths We Hold" author shortly after she learned of her victory as Vice President of the United States in the recent U.S. elections. She initially posted a video of her crying and laughing with joy at the same time while listening to Harris' speech.

"To think this is the first time, we are seeing a women (sic) make this speech...breathless this moment, even more so that it is the FIRST," she captioned the video she shared on Twitter and added, "Couldn't be happier that it is you Kamala Harris."

To think this is the first time weâ€™re seeing a women make this speech..... breathless at this moment, even more so that it is the FIRST. Couldnâ€™t be happier than itâ€™s you, â¦â¦@KamalaHarrisâ© !! ðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/XBBPVZRwg8 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) November 8, 2020

Heard's social media posts on Harris come after London's High Court ruled that Depp physically and verbally abused her during their marriage. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star lost his role in "Fantastic Beasts 3" over a "wife-beater" verdict.