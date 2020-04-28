Katy Perry doesn't need a Met Gala or a Halloween party to display her extraordinary talent of coming up with the most hilarious costumes. In the latest, the pop-star dressed as a giant bottle of hand sanitiser to keep the novel coronavirus at bay.

Though how she managed to arrange such an elaborate costume in times of lockdown remains a mystery. However, Katy Perry sure amazed everyone when she turned up as a hand sanitiser bottle to judge the first remote episode of "American Idol."

The pregnant pop-star looked quite cozy and comfortable in the white packet of "instant music santizer" powered by "American Idol." According to the packaging, the 354 ml bottle worn by Perry also contained moisturisers and Vitamin E.

"I just want to make sure that American Idol is staying as safe as possible," the 35-year-old clarified during the Sunday episode, which was remotely attended by fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, longtime host Ryan Seacrest, and the top 20 contestants.

The Grammy-winner had given a teaser of her hilarious costume hours before the remote episode of the singing competition series was aired. The "Roar" singer took to Instagram to post a video of her washing the dishes while wearing the costume, and said: "Reminding you to stay safe, wash your hands, and tune into an all-new episode of American Idol tonight."

The singer, who is expecting her first child, a girl, with fiance Orlando Bloom, opened up to her fellow judges about how she is dealing with her pregnancy amid the pandemic, reports People. "I'm doing well. Thank you. When I look back at this time, it will be a time I never forget. My first pregnancy, in a pandemic, having cravings that I can't necessarily fill if I want to," Perry said.

It should be noted that this isn't the first time Perry went out of the way with her costumes. From emerging from a banana in a Santa outfit to dressing up as a snowman, she has done it all. A Hot Cheeto, piano, and chandelier are some of the other objects that were deemed worthy enough to be transformed as a costume for the musician. Her dressing up as 2016 US Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and as a burger in the video of Taylor Swift's song "You Need to Calm Down" are also worth a mention.