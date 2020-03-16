Ana de Armas is all praise for her new boyfriend Ben Affleck and his "infinite" talent.

Ana de Armas, who has been spotted on several dates with Ben Affleck, is now opening up about working with the actor in the upcoming psychological thriller "Deep Water."

In a conversation with Vogue Spain, the "Knives Out" actress praised Ben Affleck for his work ethics and called his talent infinite. "The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role. His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy," Ana de Armas said.

The 31-year-old added: "Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite."

"Deep Water," a psychological thriller directed by Adrian Lyne, is based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson. The movie shows the story of a married couple who have fallen out of love and started playing mind games with each other. Affleck portrays a well-to-do husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce but becomes the prime suspect when her lovers start turning up dead. The thriller shot in New Orleans is expected to hit the theatres this November.

The heaps of praise from the Cuban star comes just days after the on-screen couple was spotted getting cosy in real life, during their romantic getaways to Cuba and Costa Rica. Most recently, the couple who hasn't yet confirmed their relationship, was photographed on a beach walk in Costa Rica last week. While Affleck wore a white T-shirt and navy swim-shorts for the outing, Armas flaunted her toned body in a black two-piece, reports Mail Online.

While Armas was in a marriage with Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013, Affleck shares three children- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.