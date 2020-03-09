Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have been spotted packing on the PDA during their romantic getaway to Cuba and Costa Rica, amid rumours that the actors are involved in a romantic relationship.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas, who play husband and wife in the upcoming Adrian Lyne-directed psychological thriller "Deep Water," were spotted shopping at the trendy T-shirt store Clandestina in Havana and looked very much together, reports Page Six.

"They were beaming. I saw Ana grab Ben's arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy — she's absolutely stunning! I totally think they're dating," the onlooker claimed to the outlet, adding that the couple was conversing in Spanish.

According to the outlet, Affleck and Armas arrived at the island on Wednesday, and started the tour with a dinner at cozy eatery La Corte del Principe, posing for photos with the chef. For the second day of the tour, they were joined by some friends for dinner and art at FAC (Fábrica de Arte Cubano), a former cooking oil factory which has been turned into a nightclub, an art exhibit, and a restaurant.

After Havana, the love birds headed for their second stop Costa Rica, and were spotted making out in the security line at the airport before boarding their private jet on Saturday night, reports People.

The PDA-packed appearances come just days after Affleck opened up about his split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, and called their divorce the "biggest regret of his life." "I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," the 47-year-old had said in an interview with The New York Times.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Garner's boyfriend John Miller is feeling "uncomfortable" because of Affleck's candid interviews. "John is empathetic to Ben's struggles with sobriety, but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus. The spotlight on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly," a source told US Weekly at that time.