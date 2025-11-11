A searing The Daily Show monologue by correspondent Desi Lydic has gone viral after she delivered a stinging line about US President Donald Trump, declaring that 'even his fellow perverts turned on him', a savage burn that encapsulated the comedian's scathing take on Trump's long, messy breakup with New York City.

The clip, originally aired on The Daily Show's YouTube and TikTok accounts, has amassed millions of views across platforms and reignited debate over the President's contentious legacy in his hometown. With biting humour and sharp political critique, Lydic's segment blended satire with fact, capturing both the absurdity and gravity of Trump's deteriorating relationship with the city that once defined him.

Desi Lydic's Viral Monologue: Trump Versus New York City

Lydic's segment, titled 'This Is The News – Trump's longtime Feud with New York City', begins by calling Trump a 'master' of feuds and 'the art of altercation'. What follows is an eight-minute satirical dissection of Trump's decades-long ties to New York, from his early days as a real estate developer to his eventual political downfall.

She recounted how Trump once gushed over New York as 'the greatest city in the world', only to later deride it as a 'crime-infested place'. Through archival clips and sardonic commentary, Lydic illustrated how Trump's relationship with his hometown soured after his 2016 presidential bid and subsequent losses there.

The comedic crescendo came when Lydic quipped, 'Even his fellow perverts turned on him', after a clip showed New Yorkers cheering his departure to Florida. The line drew explosive laughter from the studio audience and immediate virality online.

A Relationship Gone Sour

In her segment, Lydic chronicled Trump's transformation from Manhattan tycoon to political pariah. She reminded viewers of his earlier adoration for the city, calling it 'the hottest city in the world', before mocking his later comments portraying it as dangerous and unlivable.

Her monologue also revisited several infamous moments from Trump's past in New York, his attempts to evict rent-controlled tenants in the 1980s, a bizarre letter he once wrote to the mayor complaining about hot dog vendors, and his much-mocked decision to eat pizza with a fork alongside Sarah Palin.

Each anecdote was layered with humour and cultural references that resonated with New Yorkers. 'Eating pizza with a fork — a fork. No real New Yorker does that', she joked, followed by the deadpan punchline, 'This was the one time you should have been getting handsy'.

The segment's middle act highlighted Trump's disastrous 2016 election performance in his home city, garnering only 18% of the vote compared to Hillary Clinton's 79%. 'Only New York's worst enemies poll that low', Lydic said, comparing Trump's numbers to the Boston Red Sox and King Kong.

The Legal Blow That Sealed the Feud

The segment's finale referenced Trump's historic conviction on 34 felony counts in New York, making him the first US President found guilty of a crime. Lydic remarked, 'Sorry, Donald, looks like New York ended your political career. Pack it up and go home'.

But the satire didn't stop there. The comedian juxtaposed Trump's ongoing resentment toward New York with footage of the city's resilience, including the now-famous 'polka-dot dress lady' who defiantly flipped off ICE officers during a raid.

'Is there anything more New York than a well-dressed woman flipping the bird without even once letting her tote bag touch the mustard-covered sidewalk?' she joked to thunderous applause. Her closing lines left the audience laughing, but the subtext —New York's rejection of Trumpism —was unmistakable.

In an era when political commentary and entertainment increasingly overlap, Lydic's viral burn stands as both satire and social commentary, an example of how comedy can crystallise public sentiment in a single, unforgettable line.

New York may have broken up with Trump, but Desi Lydic's monologue ensured the final word was as brutal as it was funny.