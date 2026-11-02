Andrea Kimi Antonelli has become Formula One's youngest world champion at just 20 years old, completing a remarkable rise more than two years after Mercedes selected him to replace seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Italian secured the 2026 drivers' championship on Sunday, 1 November, after finishing third at the Mexico City Grand Prix, behind Max Verstappen and Hamilton. His achievement broke Sebastian Vettel's long-standing age record and ended Italy's 73-year wait for another Formula One drivers' champion.

But who is the young Mercedes driver who inherited one of motorsport's most demanding seats and turned it into a championship-winning opportunity?

Who Is Kimi Antonelli and How Old Is He?

Born on 25 August 2006 in Bologna, Italy, Antonelli is 20 years old. His full name is Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and he races with number 12 for Mercedes.

His father, Marco Antonelli, is a former racing driver and team owner, giving him an early introduction to motorsport. Antonelli began karting at a young age and quickly established himself as a promising talent, winning European karting championships before progressing to single-seater racing.

Mercedes recognised his potential early, bringing him into its junior development programme while he was still a child. His rapid progression would eventually make him one of the most closely watched young drivers in international motorsport.

Why Did Kimi Antonelli Replace Lewis Hamilton?

Antonelli's career accelerated dramatically after he won the Italian and German ADAC Formula 4 championships in 2022. He followed those achievements with Formula Regional titles in Europe and the Middle East in 2023.

Mercedes then promoted him directly to Formula 2 for 2024, bypassing Formula 3 entirely.

When Hamilton announced his departure for Ferrari, Mercedes faced the difficult task of replacing the most successful driver in its modern history. Rather than recruiting an established Formula One veteran, the team selected Antonelli for the 2025 season.

He was only 18 when he made his Formula One debut at the Australian Grand Prix, immediately facing expectations normally reserved for experienced competitors.

Replacing a seven-time world champion brought enormous pressure, particularly for someone with no previous Formula One race experience. Yet Mercedes viewed Antonelli's exceptional junior career as evidence that he could handle the challenge.

His rookie campaign included a podium finish in Canada, providing an early indication of his potential.

How Did Antonelli Become F1's Youngest Champion?

Antonelli's breakthrough arrived during his second Formula One season in 2026, when he emerged as a championship contender.

He claimed his first Grand Prix victory in China and went on to secure nine race wins before arriving in Mexico. At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Antonelli needed only ninth place to guarantee the title, regardless of his rivals' results.

Starting fourth, he finished third despite a red flag and a late Safety Car interruption. His podium secured the championship at 20 years and 68 days old, surpassing Vettel's previous record of 23 years and 134 days.

Antonelli also became Italy's first drivers' world champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

For Mercedes, the achievement vindicated its decision to entrust Hamilton's former seat to a teenager.

For Antonelli, it marked an extraordinary transformation from promising junior racer to Formula One history-maker in just two seasons.