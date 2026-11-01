Lewis Hamilton claimed his first Grand Prix pole position for Ferrari in Mexico City on Saturday, 31 October 2026, then recalled watching Michael Schumacher win for the same team. The seven-time world champion edged Mercedes driver George Russell by just 0.009 seconds at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The result ended a wait dating back to the July 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix. Hamilton had secured Sprint pole for Ferrari in China in March 2025, but Mexico marked his first pole for a full Grand Prix since joining the Italian team.

According to the FIA's official qualifying report, Hamilton set a time of 1:16.514. Russell recorded 1:16.523, while Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc took third with 1:16.633.

Lewis Hamilton Ends Three-Year Grand Prix Pole Drought

It was Hamilton's 105th career Grand Prix pole, extending his Formula 1 record. At 41, he also became the oldest driver to secure pole since Mario Andretti at the 1982 Italian Grand Prix.

Yet the final lap was far from inevitable. Russell had briefly moved to the top of the timing sheets before Hamilton found the extra nine thousandths of a second he needed.

Hamilton acknowledged his long absence from pole in the FIA's post-qualifying press conference. 'I don't really remember the last time I had a pole,' he said.

The breakthrough followed a disrupted Friday. Hamilton said an engine issue had forced him to stop his Ferrari during second practice, preventing him from completing the long run intended to assess race performance.

Qualifying presented another challenge. Hamilton said the tyres worked within a narrow temperature range and could quickly overheat. He credited a better preparation lap with helping him find the grip required for his final attempt.

Leclerc had been quicker earlier in the session but could not improve enough when it mattered. Russell, meanwhile, congratulated his former Mercedes team-mate after losing out by one of the smallest possible margins.

Michael Schumacher Memories Make Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Milestone Personal

Hamilton's reflections went beyond his latest record. The achievement brought him back to the years when he watched Schumacher secure poles and victories in Ferrari red.

Speaking at the FIA press conference, Hamilton said the occasion reminded him of 'watching Michael get all those pole positions' and his wins for the team. He called the milestone 'very, very special'.

Schumacher won five consecutive world championships with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004. Hamilton later matched the German's career total of seven world titles, although his own Ferrari journey began much later in his racing career.

For Hamilton, the connection was about a sporting memory rather than a comparison of careers. He also spoke about Ferrari's confidence in him and the satisfaction of giving the team a result after their difficulties together.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur praised the lap, describing it as 'a fantastic job' in an interview with F1 TV. He said it was the team's first pole of 2026, making the result important beyond Hamilton's personal milestone.

Lewis Hamilton Faces Unanswered Questions Before Sunday's Race

The front row offers Hamilton a valuable opportunity, but his pole does not resolve the uncertainty over Ferrari's race pace.

He acknowledged that Friday's stoppage left him without a representative long run on heavier fuel. That meant the settings and behaviour of the car over a full race distance remained difficult to predict.

Vasseur also highlighted the long run towards the first corner. With Russell alongside Hamilton and Leclerc starting third, the opening moments could reshape an advantage won by only nine thousandths of a second.

Leclerc, who struggled with tyre preparation on his final qualifying run, said starting third was still a reasonable position.

He also said it could be difficult to overtake once the field had negotiated Turn 3. Ferrari therefore faces an immediate test of its starting positions when the cars accelerate towards the opening corner.