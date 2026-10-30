Lando Norris has offered a message of praise to Kimi Antonelli as the Mercedes driver approaches the Formula One world championship, saying he would be happy to surrender the number one carried by the reigning champion.

Speaking ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix on 29 October 2026, the McLaren driver praised Antonelli's second season despite admitting that his own title defence had been disappointing. The Italian could secure his maiden crown in Mexico this weekend.

Norris Ready to Pass the Number One

Asked whether Antonelli had faced an easier route to the championship, Norris rejected the suggestion that the level of competition should diminish his achievement.

He said Antonelli had done an incredible job and deserved credit for outperforming his Mercedes teammate George Russell, whom Norris regards as a talented driver.

The reigning champion said he had no resentment towards the prospect of a new name taking the top spot.

Norris said he was 'more than happy to pass the number 1 over to him', adding that he enjoyed seeing other drivers succeed.

The comments appeared in Formula One's official video from the Mexico City paddock, as Antonelli approached his maiden title and Norris reflected on a difficult championship defence.

A Difficult Defence for McLaren's Champion

Norris won the 2025 drivers' championship, earning the right to race with number one on his McLaren this season. But his defence has unfolded against a Mercedes team enjoying a competitive advantage.

He described the campaign as a 'pretty horrible defensive title', while insisting that he had driven well and could do little about the performance available from his car.

Norris has nevertheless recorded victories in Hungary and the Netherlands this year, alongside other podium finishes. His frustration therefore concerns the overall championship picture rather than an absence of competitive performances.

He also said the races in which he had been able to fight Antonelli had produced enjoyable battles, reflecting mutual respect.

Despite their contrasting fortunes, Norris suggested that championship success should be recognised on merit, regardless of how dominant a driver's machinery might appear to outsiders.

How Close Is Antonelli to the Crown?

Antonelli strengthened his lead by winning the United States Grand Prix on 25 October, his ninth victory of the 2026 campaign. After Austin, standings placed the 20-year-old on 365 points, with Russell second on 242 and Norris sixth on 211.

Antonelli needs only two points at the Mexico City Grand Prix to secure the title regardless of other results. A ninth-place finish or better would be enough.

If he succeeds, the Mercedes driver would become Formula One's youngest world champion, surpassing Sebastian Vettel's age record established in 2010. Antonelli would also become Italy's first Formula One world champion since Alberto Ascari's triumph in 1953.

Respect Before the Championship Is Decided

For Norris, the symbolic handover remains hypothetical until Antonelli mathematically clinches the championship. Antonelli told Blick that he expected to continue racing with number 12 even if he became world champion.

Norris has nevertheless publicly defended Antonelli's achievements while acknowledging his own disappointing title defence, with the championship still awaiting confirmation.