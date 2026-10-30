Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has ruled out joining OnlyFans, making her position clear during a candid appearance on comedian Theo Von's podcast. The 30-year-old basketball player also questioned the platform's attempts to promote family-friendly content, offering a humorous comparison that quickly attracted attention online.

Cunningham appeared on the 28 October episode of Von's This Past Weekend podcast, where the conversation turned towards WNBA players exploring alternative ways to earn money outside basketball.

When Von asked whether she had considered creating an OnlyFans account, Cunningham immediately dismissed the possibility.

'No. I'm like, yeah. Yeah. Not my alley. I keep my pride to myself,' she said.

The discussion continued when Von brought up players using the subscription-based platform for purposes other than adult entertainment, including fitness, family and lifestyle content.

Cunningham questioned the concept, particularly after learning about Erica Wheeler's approach to the platform.

'That's like McDonald's trying to serve enchiladas,' she joked.

She further questioned whether subscribers would genuinely visit OnlyFans looking for health advice, family activities or ordinary lifestyle videos.

The conversation also touched on former WNBA star Liz Cambage, who reportedly earns considerably more through the platform than she did during her WNBA career.

Cunningham acknowledged the financial appeal but suggested Cambage could have earned more by remaining in the WNBA, particularly with the improved compensation available under the league's latest collective bargaining agreement.

Cunningham's Popularity Extends Beyond Basketball

Cunningham's comments come amid a significant increase in her public profile, particularly following her arrival at the Indiana Fever in 2025.

Originally selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2019 WNBA Draft, she spent six seasons with the franchise before joining Indiana.

Her popularity grew alongside the Fever's increased visibility, particularly through her relationship with Caitlin Clark and her reputation as a physical, outspoken competitor.

Cunningham became a recognisable figure among basketball fans for her defensive intensity, confidence and willingness to protect teammates. Her tunnel fashion, social media activity and candid interviews have also helped establish her as a prominent personality outside the court.

She has additionally attracted attention through appearances on podcasts and sports-related entertainment programmes, demonstrating her appeal beyond traditional basketball coverage.

Her growing following has also brought commercial opportunities, making her one of the more recognisable personalities associated with the Fever.

WNBA Career, Achievements and Future Remain in Focus

Before entering the professional ranks, Cunningham enjoyed an impressive college career at the University of Missouri.

She finished as the programme's all-time leading scorer, averaging 17 points, 5.4 rebounds and three assists across her collegiate career. She was also named First-Team All-SEC three consecutive times between 2017 and 2019.

In the WNBA, she developed into a dependable perimeter shooter and defensive contributor. During the 2026 season with Indiana, she averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Cunningham also hosts the basketball-focused podcast No Hesitation with Drew Hanlen, using the platform to discuss the game beyond the headlines and social media controversies.

With her one-year Indiana contract expiring, Cunningham enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Her next basketball destination remains uncertain, but her latest comments suggest OnlyFans will not be part of her plans, regardless of how popular she becomes.