Lewis Hamilton has offered a rare glimpse into his relationship with Kim Kardashian's four children, saying he 'love[s] spending time' with them and revealing he bought them a dog named Halo this year. Speaking during an F1 panel in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, 24 October, Hamilton said he had bought his girlfriend's children the dog earlier this year, describing Halo as a 'new member' of the family.

Hamilton made the comments while discussing what has been bringing him joy away from racing. His remarks offer a rare glimpse into his relationship with Kardashian and her family.

Lewis Says He Loves Spending Time With Kim's Kids

Asked what had been bringing him joy outside racing, Hamilton first mentioned his niece and nephew before turning to Kardashian's children. 'My girlfriend's kids, I love spending time with them. She's got four, so I'm getting to play with these kids,' he said.

He then revealed that he had given the children a new addition to the family. 'I got them a dog this year, so little Halo is a new member of that family,' Hamilton said, according to footage from the event.

Kardashian shares her four children, North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, with her ex-husband Kanye West. An insider previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian is 'very selective' about the people she trusts around her children.

'She's very protective of them and doesn't take new introductions lightly,' the source said. 'The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him.'

Halo Joins the Kardashian Family

Halo, a golden retriever, has already appeared in glimpses shared by Kardashian and Hamilton on social media. Kardashian showed the puppy during a family lake getaway in July, when Hamilton also spent time with her and some of the children.

The F1 driver later shared an image of Halo. The family moments have added to interest in Hamilton's relationship with Kardashian and her children.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's Relationship

Hamilton and Kardashian were first publicly linked at the 2026 Super Bowl on 8 February. Their relationship became Instagram official in April, when Hamilton shared a video of himself and Kardashian driving around Tokyo in a Ferrari F40.

Their relationship has since included several family moments. Hamilton was spotted spending time with Kardashian's eldest son, Saint, at a Tokyo store selling rare Pokémon cards.

In July, Kardashian also shared a photograph of Hamilton during her family's Fourth of July getaway. The F1 star appeared in a selfie with Kardashian and her daughter Chicago. 'Summers at the lake with my favourite people,' Kardashian captioned the post.

Kardashian recently reflected on the years she spent single following her split from West, telling The Times that she had been 'really single for five years' and had used that period to focus on her children, career and personal life. More recently, she hinted at her happiness on The Kardashians, saying she was 'really, really happy' without revealing who she was referring to.

Hamilton's last major relationship was with singer Nicole Scherzinger, with whom he was involved from 2007 until 2015. His latest comments offer another glimpse into how his relationship with Kardashian has extended beyond the couple themselves, with Hamilton now publicly discussing the time he spends with her children.