Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis was taken to hospital on Wednesday, 28 October, after experiencing a medical emergency at the university's athletic facility. His father later confirmed that the 19-year-old was recovering, while asking the public to respect the family's privacy.

The incident comes as Colorado prepares to host Kansas State on Saturday, 31 October. Lewis was officially ruled out for the game, according to the team's final availability report. The university has not disclosed the nature of the emergency.

Lewis started Colorado's first four games of the 2026 season before head coach Deion Sanders replaced him with Isaac Wilson. The Buffaloes have since lost five consecutive games and entered the weekend with a 2-5 record.

Julian Lewis' Family Requests Privacy After Hospitalisation

Lewis' father, T. Carlton Lewis, shared a statement on X on Thursday, 29 October, confirming the emergency and providing a brief update on his son's condition.

'Yesterday, Julian experienced a medical emergency at the University of Colorado athletic facility and was promptly transported to the hospital,' he wrote.

'He is recovering and thankful to his medical team, teammates, and Colorado fans for their prayers and support. Please respect Julian and the Lewis family's privacy. We will have no further comment at this time.'

Colorado Athletics also issued a statement expressing support for the quarterback and his family.

'Colorado Athletics extends our full support to JuJu and his family through this medical emergency,' the department said. 'He remains in the thoughts of every CU player, coach, and staff member, and we will continue to assist in any way we can in his full recovery. His health and well-being remain our top priority during this time.'

Neither statement disclosed what caused the emergency. There has been no confirmed update establishing whether Lewis has been discharged from hospital or when he might return to football.

The Associated Press reported on 29 October that the family had provided no further details. Its report also confirmed that Lewis had started the season before Sanders handed the offence to Wilson.

How Deion Sanders' Quarterback Decision Changed Colorado's Season

Lewis opened the season as Colorado's starting quarterback but lost the role during the team's 23-13 defeat to Baylor on 26 September. Wilson subsequently started the next three games.

Through his first four appearances, Lewis completed 61 of 95 passes for 733 yards, six passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He also recorded a rushing touchdown, according to Associated Press reporting.

Wilson has struggled to turn his opportunities into victories. Current coverage lists him with 979 passing yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions across his three starts.

The difference in turnovers has become a notable feature of Colorado's quarterback situation. However, the statistics alone do not establish why Sanders made the change or whether Lewis will regain the starting role.

Sanders addressed the competition before Lewis' medical emergency. Asked what Lewis needed to do to earn another opportunity, the coach replied, 'That's on him.'

The remark placed responsibility on Lewis to earn his way back into contention. It did not, however, establish that the quarterback's subsequent medical emergency was connected to the coaching decision.

Colorado's immediate focus is now its home fixture against Kansas State. The university has publicly expressed support for Lewis, while his family has requested privacy and declined to provide further details.

For now, the confirmed information remains limited: Lewis experienced a medical emergency, was transported to hospital and was reported to be recovering. Any further claims about his health or future availability require confirmation from the family or university.