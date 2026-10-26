At a panel in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, 24 October, Lewis Hamilton revealed he had bought a dog for Kim Kardashian's four children this year. The Formula One driver said he loves spending time with them and named the puppy Halo.

The panel took place during the US Grand Prix weekend, a day before the race on 25 October. The remarks offer a rare direct account from Hamilton of his role in the children's lives. He did not name the breed or give details about when the dog arrived.

Kardashian shares North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, with her ex-husband Kanye West. Hamilton spoke about them while discussing family, rather than making a wider announcement about his relationship.

'My niece and nephew always gave me a lot of happiness,' he said. 'My girlfriend's kids, I love spending time with them,' he continued.

Lewis Hamilton's Dog Gift Offers a Glimpse of Family Life

'She's got four, so I'm getting to play with these kids,' Hamilton said in the event clip shared on TikTok. He then disclosed that he had bought the dog. 'I got them a dog this year, so little Halo is a new member of that family.'

Hamilton did not describe himself as a parent, nor did he set out the children's routines or the family's arrangements. He spoke about affection and time together, then offered one concrete example. He did not say who cares for Halo day to day.

The Austin appearance followed several public glimpses of Hamilton with Kardashian's children. OK! reported that he was seen with Saint at a Tokyo shop selling rare Pokémon cards over the summer. In July, Kardashian shared a photo from a family Fourth of July getaway, including a selfie with Hamilton and Chicago.

She captioned the post: 'Summers at the lake with my favorite people.' The pictures showed time spent together, while Hamilton's comments supplied his own description. Neither offers a full account of private family life.

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Hamilton and Kardashian were first romantically linked in February, after being spotted on a trip to the UK. They made their first public outing together at the 2026 Super Bowl on 8 February. In April, Hamilton shared a video of the pair driving in a Ferrari F40 in Tokyo, making their relationship Instagram official, the report said.

The chronology helps explain why a brief comment about the children attracts attention. The relationship has moved from sightings to public posts. Details about Hamilton and the children have surfaced in occasional moments. Saturday's remarks add a personal voice to that record.

In public, those appearances have been snapshots rather than a running account. A Tokyo card shop, a lake trip and a short panel answer leave much of family life unseen.

OK! also cited a source who spoke to People in June. The source called Kardashian 'very selective' about who she trusts around her children, and said she was protective and cautious about introductions.

The insider added that Hamilton's time with the children reflected Kardashian's trust in him. Those were an insider's claims, not a statement from Kardashian or the children.