Andrew Lloyd Webber is volunteering for the trials of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oxford University. He revealed that his participation is a small attempt to bring performance arts back in business.

The famed English composer and producer of musical theatre for West End and Broadway tweeted a photo of himself getting the first dose of potential coronavirus antiviral. In the picture he can be seen with a mask on his face as the staff gives him a shot on his left arm.

"Just completed the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial. I'll do anything to get theatres large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work. – ALW," Andrew Lloyd Webber captioned the photo.

The Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-winning composer have been keeping his fans updated about his course with the trial. On Thursday, he expressed his excitement about the beginning of human trials of the Oxford University vaccine that has shown early promise. Several hundred across the globe have volunteered for the vaccine trials.

"I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford COVID 19 trial. I'll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely. – ALW," Webber wrote on Twitter.

Webber, who is a maestro of the musical theatre, has expressed his concern over theatre shutdown due to coronavirus lockdown several times. Last month, he called on the government to provide "clarity and consistency" about the reopening of the theatres, as per BBC.

Speaking with the aforementioned publication, he said the situation is "hopeless." "It's a lot of money and we can't do it indefinitely," he said of the theatre shutdown and its impact on the industry. "We've reached our borrowing limits."

Meanwhile, the news about his participation prompted appreciation comments from his followers. "Thank you for all you are doing for our industry, Andrew!," one user said.

"You Sir are giving us the help and hope we so need, thank you from the bottom of my heart x," English actress Jennie Dale said. "Bravo, bravo, bravissimo," Canadian soprano opera singer and musical theatre performer Rebecca Caine wrote.