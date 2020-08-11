Antonio Banderas's milestone 60th birthday celebrations on Monday, didn't go as he had intended. Instead, the actor got an unfortunate shock on his special day.

Antonio Banderas took to his social media accounts on the occasion of his 60th birthday to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19 illness. Alongside an adorable monochrome picture of himself as a baby, the "Pain and Glory" star shared a message about his diagnosis. "Quiero contaros lo siguiente...," the Spanish actor captioned the post on Twitter, which translates to "I want to tell you the following."

Quiero contaros lo siguiente... pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

"I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus," the 60-year-old wrote in Spanish.

Banderas further assured his fans that he is only suffering from mild symptoms of the respiratory disease and is hoping to recover soon. "I would like to add that I am relatively OK, just a little more tired than usual and confident to recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that people is affecting around the planet," the Oscar-winning actor wrote.

The father-of-one said that he would try to take advantage of isolation by making the best use of spare time in the quarantine period. "I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which came loaded with desire and illusion. Big hug to everyone," the acclaimed actor concluded.

According to The Mirror, Banderas has been staying with his girlfriend, investment banker Nicole Kimpel, amid coronavirus lockdown.

The couple who has been dating for over five years divide their time between the actor's £2.4 million home in Surrey, England, his holiday homes in Spain, and an apartment boasting of views over New York's Central Park.

The Tony-winner was previously married to fiery Hollywood star Melanie Griffith from 1996 to 2015, and also shares with her a 23-year-old daughter, Stella. Banderas also shares a close bond with actress Dakota Johnson, his former step-daughter through Griffith. He was also married to actress Ana Leza from 1987 to 1996.