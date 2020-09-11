Normally, each time Google rolls out a new version of Android, only a few handsets other than its Pixel lineup receive the update first. Unlike Apple, which controls both software and hardware, the sheer number of OEMs that use the aforementioned platform makes it difficult for developers. Moreover, each brand normally needs to tweak the operating system (OS) accordingly to match its signature theme. However, with the release of Android 11, it seems that several other smartphones are likewise included.

As more smartphone brands forgo the need to customise the presentation and functionality of the software, it makes their devices compatible with the default version of the OS. Certain handset models from OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and Xioami are among those that can be updated to Android 11 now. The latest version reportedly adds several improvements meant to streamline communication, improve security, and enhance the overall user experience.

A message posted on the official Android developers blog states: "With each release of Android, we introduce new features as well as behavior changes aimed at making the Android more helpful, more secure, and better performing. In many cases your app will work exactly as expected out of the box, while in other cases you might need make changes to your app to adapt to the platform changes."

It continued: "Since users can start receiving the new platform as soon as the source code is released to AOSP (Android Open Source Platform), it's important for apps to be ready, performing as expected for users and ideally taking advantage of new features and APIs to get the most out of the new platform."

Google is introducing chat bubbles in Android 11, which many will find is similar to the one used by the Facebook Messenger app. This time, it is compatible with most types of messaging services and allows the user to quickly access their conversations. To dismiss, the overlay can be dragged to the bottom of the screen.

Another fascinating addition is smart-home controls which have been mapped to a long-press of the power button on supported handsets. Google also makes privacy controls easier on Android 11. Users can now allow context-specific permissions for apps that need access to the handset's camera, microphone, location, contacts, and others.