Unlike iOS, the sheer number of Android OEMs makes it difficult for Google to push software updates for all smartphones. This led the company to create the Nexus series wherein manufacturers could design handsets that ran on stock Android and received updates each time a new one was available. This was eventually replaced by the Pixel lineup, but as certain models reach their end of life, these are no longer supported. LineageOS, on the other hand, is an alternative for those who want to experience all the latest features.

It is the open-source nature of the Android operating system that allows the team to develop updates compatible with the handsets. One notable example is the Nexus 6 from Motorola which was released in 2014. Official post-launch support for the device has ended at Android Nougat several years ago, but LineageOS allows users to enjoy the benefits and functionalities of Android 10.

However, reports initially noted that the Pixel 2 series were not included in the list of supported devices by the LineageOS 17.1 software. This appears to have been an oversight on the side of the developers as the latest documents now show that the smartphones will be updated, reports 9to5Google. Meanwhile, Reddit user yagyaxt1068 noted that all Pixel devices save for the 4a and 5 will be covered by the latest version.

Pixel 2 series users note that the timing of the software's availability seems fortunate since Google will officially no longer issue updates for the smartphones in question by October. While the current build – LineageOS 16.0 – is still based on Android 9 Pie, version 17.1 should hopefully be released soon.

Aside from Pixel handsets, models that ran on stock Android OS such as the Nexus catalogue and a few from Motorola will get LineageOS 17.1 later on. These are the Moto G7 Play and the Moto G7 Power. The Pixel 4a launched earlier this month and addressed several key issues that plagued its premium siblings. Although it is marketed as a budget-friendly version of 2019 flagships, it has been well received by consumers. Google is rumoured to launch the Pixel 5 series next month.