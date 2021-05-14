Angelina Jolie talked about her dating status and about her cool kids in an interview with Justin Sylvester a day after Mother's Day.

The "Those Who Wish Me Dead" star said she has her kids to thank for always being there for her. She considers herself "very very lucky" to have "cool" children who look after her. The actress admitted that being a mother has only been a blessing for her.

"I have six very capable children," Jolie said in a virtual interview on E! News' "Daily Pop."

"Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK,' but honestly, I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's OK,'" she added.

The 45-year-old award-winning actress is a mother to three biological children, Vivienne (12), Shiloh (14), and Knox (12), with ex-husband Brad Pitt. She is also a parent to three adopted kids, Maddox (19), Zahara (16), and Pax (17).

Jolie said her kids do not just "take care" of her. They are a very close family and a "team." She admitted that while she is "always the one who worries" she does not need to worry about them. "They're cool people" she called her children.

In the same interview, the "Tomb Raider" star also briefly talked about her dating status and admitted that she has been "alone for a long time now." She teased that it is probably because she is picky when it comes to the man she dates. She joked, "I probably have a very long list [of 'nos']."

Jolie has not been reported to be dating anyone new since she originally filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and finalised the separation in 2019. They were together since 2006, got engaged in 2012, and married in 2014.

The exes are said to be in a custody battle over their children. Jolie had officers from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services investigate the actor in 2016 over an airplane incident involving their son Maddox. That has since been resolved with the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" star cleared of any child abuse charges. She recently filed domestic abuse charges against Pitt and Maddox testified against his father.