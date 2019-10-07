Angelina Jolie has opened up about her painful divorce from Brad Pitt and said that it has left her uncertain of who she is. The actress confessed that the separation left her feeling hurt and sad.

The "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star talked about her struggles during the separation in a candid interview with French magazine Madame Figaro. When asked if she knows her destiny, Jolie answered truthfully and said that she does not know. She is certain of one thing though, she is now "in a period of transition, like a homecoming, a return to myself."

The 44-year-old award-winning actress said that she is trying to find herself because she was "a little lost" in the wake of the end of her relationship with Pitt.

"It was a complicated moment, when I did not recognize myself anymore where I had become ... how to say ... smaller, as insignificant, even if it was not necessarily obvious. I felt a deep and real sadness, I was hurt," Jolie shared.

Despite the hurt and the sadness, Jolie chose to get back up, move forward, and stay strong for the sake of her kids. The "Maleficent" star shares six kids with Pitt, three are their biological children, while the remaining three are adopted. She said that having the chance the "reconnect with this humility and insignificance" helped her focus on the good things and to be thankful that she is alive.

"This is yet another lesson to pass on to my children: the idea of ​​renewal, and above all, a possible return to the joy of living. I have to rediscover the joy ..."Jolie continued.

This is the second time the actress shared her feelings about her divorce from Pitt. She also told E!, while promoting "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," that the separation left her feeling small and not free from harm. Jolie said it has taken a lot for her to rediscover that feeling of being free and safe after the divorce.

Regardless of the pain, Jolie relies on her kids for her inner strength. They keep her grounded and motivated. Her family is what keeps her going despite the times when she feels small and cornered.