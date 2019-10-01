Angelina Jolie opened up about her life following her divorce from Brad Pitt in a recent interview to promote the sequel to "Maleficent." The actress said that there have been times when she did not feel free and safe.

The 44-year-old actress sat down with her "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" costars for an interview with E! where they teased what to expect about the film. They initially discuss the meaning of love in relation to the storyline, to which Jolie said "real truest love pulls out your best self."

"It's what you value, what you're loyal to and what you're willing to fight for. So I think that truest love does that, and I think for Maleficient—it's the surprise that she didn't realize that she had it in her," Jolie told host Justin Sylvester.

Talking about love, the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" star, who finds herself battling for custody over her children with Pitt, opened up about how her character's personality does not resonate with her in real life.

In the past four years since the divorce, Jolie revealed that she has felt small and cornered. Contrary to Maleficent, who Jolie described as "wild" and who "wants to just have fun."

"There have been times in my life where I have felt—and maybe I've hidden them well from the public—where I have not felt free, I have not felt safe, I have not felt like free of harm. I have felt small," Jolie said, and added, "it has taken a lot to find that again, probably more of that today than I was in the last four years."

The philanthropist shared the same sentiment in her August interview with the publication, when she revealed that the past few years have been hard. She had not felt very strong but she forces herself to be not just for herself but for her children.

Jolie shares six children with Pitt; Shiloh, Vivienne Marcheline, Pax Thienn, Maddox Chivan, Zahara Marley, and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt. Three are their biological children and the remaining three are adopted. She credits her kids for helping her rediscover herself.

"Maleficient: Mistress of Evil" opens in theaters on October 18. Jolie stars alongside Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer.