While Angelina Jolie has been social distancing with her six children and spending quality "family time" with them, Brad Pitt has been left alone to practise self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Angelina Jolie was recently reunited with her eldest son Maddox Jolie Pitt, 18, who returned from Seoul, South Korea after his semester at Yonsei University was cut short due to the COVID-19. The other five children whom she shares with Brad Pitt- Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, were already there at her Los Angeles home.

Though Brad Pitt gets to meet his children as they pay regular visits to his home, the schedule is expected to be affected by the quarantine. A source recently revealed to E! News: "All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits," adding that they "are having a lot of family time and just hanging out together watching movies."

The source revealed that Maddox has been keeping up with his studies by taking online classes issued by his college, while his younger siblings continue to do their school work at home. "They are keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games and helping cook dinner," the insider shared, adding that "It hasn't been too much of an adjustment since they are used to doing their schoolwork at home."

Meanwhile, the "Maleficent" actress who is renowned for her humanitarian work, made a generous contribution to help the fight against the coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19 and has claimed over 30,000 lives across several countries in the world and has the most positive cases in the United States.

The Oscar-winner has donated $1m (£843,000) to fight child hunger as the pandemic has seized the meals of millions of children in the United States, who rely on their schools for food and nutrition. As the rapid spread of the virus has caused the closure of all schools across the nation, Jolie has donated the amount to charity No Kid Hungry, which will provide meals for children from low-income families until the schools re-open.