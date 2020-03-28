Angelina Jolie is said to be "hurt and furious" over romance rumours of her ex-husband Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston doing the rounds. When reports of a possible reunion between Pitt and Aniston first started doing the rounds earlier this year, Jolie was reportedly nonplussed.

The actress said to be hurt after Brad Pitt took a dig about their failed marriage at the SAG Awards in January to an audience that included a laughing Jennifer Aniston, Mirror reports. This reportedly didn't go down well with Angelina Jolie. Pitt was picking up the gong for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

"This role was a bit of a stretch. Guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, doesn't get along with his wife," Pitt said in his speech. Now sources close to the mother-of-six said she would have felt "very disrespected" by his speech.

"Angelina won't be happy – it feels hugely disrespectful to her to make a joke out of their marriage problems in front of a room full of their peers. She'd never do that to him. And Brad's very public reunion with Jen will also feel hurtful to her – it's almost like, throughout their marriage, the public seemed to want Brad to get back with Jen," a source said speaking to The Sun.

Recently there were reports claiming that Jolie has banned Aniston from meeting her children. "Angelina has privately demanded that Jen be banned from seeing her kids," an insider told Australian magazine, Woman's Day.

"It's come as a huge shock to everyone. Brad has just started to feel like his life was back on track after three years of hell and he was hoping the divorce would be finalised by May. So this latest curveball has got him questioning what else he could possibly do to prove the kids are his number one priority," the source added.

Recently there were reports that Pitt and Aniston are believed to be dating again and have had a series of secret dates. Sources claim that there is even a wedding in Cabo, Mexico in the offing. The actor is believed to have reconnected with his ex-wife Aniston after his 2016 split from Jolie. He attended her 50th birthday and a Christmas party at her LA mansion.

"Angelina doesn't care about Jen and Brad's reunion... she already knew that they were friends and isn't going to let it eat at her. She's moving on. She's not going to let it sting," a source close to Jolie told Hollywood Life earlier this year.