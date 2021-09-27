Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd went out for dinner for the second time in two months, reigniting speculations of a budding romance.

According to a report in Mail Online, the duo dined together for two and a half hours in Santa Monica on Saturday. They were seated inside a private section at Giorgio Baldi, the luxurious family-run Italian restaurant which marked their last sighting together.

The rumoured couple complemented each other in all-black outfits. Jolie was dressed in a black double-breasted trench coat which she paired with matching pumps and an Yves Saint Laurent purse, while the musician was sporting a black jacket, skinny jeans, and boots.

Though Jolie and The Weeknd arrived separately for the meeting, they were spotted walking out together and even leaving in the same car. As per the report, the Oscar-winning actress joined the Grammy-winner in his black SUV and they drove together to his $70M Bel-Air mansion.

They had left separately when they visited the restaurant in July, but a source had told Page Six that they weren't trying to sneak around either.

"They're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]," the insider had said.

The report also said that the meeting might have been for business and not pleasure, as the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker is turning into actor and producer for the HBO series "The Idol," which tells the story of a female singer who falls in love with a club promoter in L.A., only to find out that he's the leader of a cult. However, just a week after the rumoured date, they were photographed attending the same private concert in Los Angeles.

Their second outing comes at a time when Jolie is in the middle of an intense custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt over their five children- Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. Earlier this month, the 45-year-old filed a complaint against Pitt claiming that he is using his "celebrity" status to try to gain special treatment in their custody agreement.

The former couple, who began their divorce proceedings in 2016, also share an adult son Maddox, 20.