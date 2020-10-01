Brad Pitt has prepared his witness list ahead of court hearing against Angelina Jolie for custody of five of their six children, and it reportedly includes the name of one of his ex-wife's former co-star as well.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Brad Pitt wants Jillian Armenante, Angelina Jolie's co-star in the 1999 film "Girl, Interrupted," to testify in the upcoming custody trial. The witness list was filed by his attorneys in the court on September 21.

Apart from "Girl, Interrupted" which earned Jolie an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Jillian Armenante has worked with the "Maleficent" actress in the 2007 movie "A Mighty Heart." The 52-year-old is best known for her work in "Judging Amy," while she has also appeared in "Fresh Off the Boat," "Grey's Anatomy," "Hawthorne," "Desperate Housewives," "Vice" and "The Mayor."

The report further states that "Ad Astra" actor is planning to testify himself as well, and have his attorneys cross-examine Jolie who filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years of being together. The witness list filed by the 56-year-old also includes a therapist, security consultants, and numerous psychologists.

The former couple who fell in love on the sets of their 2004 movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" was announced legally single in April last year, but the financial and custody matters in the case are still to be taken care of in the court. The custody trial for their five minor children- Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, is expected to take place from Oct. 5 to Oct. 23.

Pitt and Jolie also share an adult son, Maddox, who turned 19 in August this year and has free will to be with either parent. However, it is understood that the eldest Jolie-Pitt child does not have a good relationship with his father.

The custody trial comes weeks after Jolie tried to have the private judge overseeing their divorce proceedings removed from the case over his failure to disclose his business relationship with one of Pitt's attorneys. However, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, who also presided over the duo's wedding in 2014, spoke against the claim by the 45-year-old.

Ouderkirk insisted that he "will continue to consider accepting other cases as other additional cases may arise from time to time while the Jolie/Pitt case is still pending."