While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's bitter custody battle for five of their six children continues to play out in court, the actress's godmother Jacqueline Bisset has insisted that the former couple will "sort it out eventually" because they love their children.

British actress Jacqueline Bisset, who was a close friend of Angelina Jolie's late mother Marcheline Bertrand, believes that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will always put their six children first despite the bitterness between them.

Jolie had filed for divorce from the "Ad Astra" actor in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years of being together. Though they were declared legally single in April last year, custody of their five minor children- Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, hasn't been finalised yet. The former couple also share a 19-year-old son Maddox who has free will to live with either parent but reportedly doesn't share a good relationship with his famous father.

In a recent conversation with Daily Mail, Bisset stated she has no doubt her goddaughter will reach an agreement with her ex-husband. The "Airport" actress said: "Angelina and Brad will sort it out eventually. They both love the children so they will sort it out."

The 76-year-old was spotted having dinner with Jolie at the world-famous Brasserie Lipp in Paris last year. A report in People magazine at the time suggested that the two actresses share a close relationship.

A source told the outlet: "They're very close, and Jacqueline is someone Angelina has admired for a long time. And of course, there is the connection to her mom." The Oscar-winner lost her mom to ovarian cancer in 2007. Marcheline was 56 at the time and had been battling the disease for over seven years.

Hearing in Pitt and Jolie's custody trial was due to start in private on Monday, and is expected to last until Friday, Oct 23. Papers filed in the court last week revealed that the "Maleficent" actress is still trying to have the private judge overseeing their case removed over his business relationship with one of Pitt's attorneys.

Judge John W. Ouderkirk. who had also presided over the pair's wedding in 2014, insisted in his previous clarification that he hasn't been biased in their divorce case. Pitt's lawyers are also opposing his removal describing Jolie's move as a "thinly-veiled attempt to delay the adjudication of long-pending custody issues."