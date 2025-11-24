The death of 18-year-old Florida cheerleader Anna Kepner, already the focus of an active FBI investigation, has taken a disturbing new turn as an online video allegedly involving her father circulates widely, prompting accusations of grooming behavior and intensifying scrutiny of the family's environment in the weeks since the teen's death aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

The video, originally posted on social media before being removed from some platforms, reportedly shows adult male identified by users as Anna's father using naked dolls as part of an 'Elf on the Shelf' setup intended for young children.

In the clip, a confused minor, which is allegedly the younger stepbrother of Anna, is seen reacting to the display while someone films and laughs.

Why Is the Video Disturbing?

Though the footage remains publicly accessible in some reposts, it has been widely condemned by viewers, many of whom described the staging as 'sick,' 'disturbing,' and an example of 'what grooming looks like.'

The video was posted by the username 'Chris Kepner,' with Anna's picture as the profile image. It shows a Christmas setting in a house, where a girl—presumably the one recording—can be heard joking about the 'naked doll display' and teasing the young boy, who appeared to be around seven and looked visibly confused as he tried to make sense of the situation.

Multiple commenters expressed concern for the child's visible discomfort, with one user writing, 'My son would be traumatized if this is what the elf did. This kid looks like he's trying to keep his emotions in.'

Another noted that the child appeared 'confused' rather than amused, emphasizing the inappropriateness of the scenario being filmed and uploaded publicly. Some users reported the video to child welfare authorities, stating, 'I hope DCF sees this...already reported it.'

New Developments in Anna Kepner's Death

These allegations have compounded broader unease surrounding the Kepner family, especially as new investigative developments emerge in Anna's death on 7 November aboard the Carnival Horizon.

The teenager was found under the bed in her private stateroom, wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests. According to a source briefed on the case, preliminary findings indicate she died of asphyxiation consistent with a bar-hold, with two bruises noted on her neck. There were no initial signs of sexual assault, and no drugs or alcohol were detected, though final toxicology is pending.

Anna had been traveling with her father, stepmother, and three step-siblings. When she failed to appear for breakfast, ship staff and family searched for her until a housekeeper made the discovery. As the FBI continues its investigation, sources confirm that a step-sibling is currently under scrutiny for possible involvement in her death.

Family Legal Moves and Public Allegations

In an emergency family court filing, Anna's stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, requested a postponement in a custody matter, stating that one of her minor children could soon face criminal charges related to the FBI investigation.

Further adding to the public's alarm, Anna's uncle, identifying himself as Martin Donohue, posted unverified allegations on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Anna's stepbrother killed her while the stepmother and father concealed the truth.

He also accused Anna's father of 'remaining silent.' These claims have not been confirmed by law enforcement, and investigators have released no information regarding motive, suspects, or detailed injuries.

Investigation Continues

Nevertheless, online communities following the case have increasingly voiced concerns about patterns of behavior within the family. Some have suggested that Anna may have been seeking distance from home life.

The FBI has not commented on the footage or any allegations arising from it, maintaining that the investigation remains active.