The gleaming decks of the Carnival Horizon promised a tropical escape for a Florida family, but the voyage descended into a horror movie scene when 18-year-old cheerleader Anna Kepner was found dead.

While the FBI combs through evidence from the grisly discovery in international waters, disturbing new allegations have emerged back on dry land. Court documents now suggest a backdrop of family trauma, revealing that the 16-year-old stepbrother questioned in her killing may have been the victim of severe domestic abuse.

A Grisly Discovery: Maid Finds Teen 'Stuffed Under a Bed'

The tragedy unfolded early in the six-day Caribbean cruise, a holiday that was meant to be a time of relaxation for Anna, her stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, Hudson's new husband, Jeffrey Kepner, and two other children. According to family sources, the nightmare began the evening prior when Anna mentioned feeling unwell during dinner. She excused herself to rest in her cabin, leaving her family to finish their meal.

Concerns mounted the following morning when the teenager failed to appear for breakfast. Her absence sparked a frantic search across the massive vessel, which carries nearly 4,000 passengers. The desperate hunt for Anna came to a heartbreaking conclusion around 11 a.m. when a member of the ship's housekeeping staff entered the cabin to clean.

Reports indicate the maid discovered Anna's lifeless body 'wrapped in a blanket' and 'stuffed under a bed,' hidden beneath life jackets. Following the discovery, the ship immediately changed course, returning to the Port of Miami. The Miami-Dade County medical examiner later listed her time of death as 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 7. Because the incident occurred in international waters, the FBI has taken lead jurisdiction over the case.

FBI Labels Stepbrother a 'Suspect' Amidst High-Stakes Investigation

As investigators piece together the timeline of Anna's final hours, scrutiny has turned sharply toward her own family members. Court filings reveal that Anna's 16-year-old stepbrother has been officially labelled a 'suspect' in her killing. While no formal charges have been filed in the case yet, the teenager is currently being questioned by federal agents regarding his involvement in the death.

The stepbrother, whose name has been withheld due to his age, has been placed in the care of one of his mother's relatives while the investigation continues. Authorities have been tight-lipped regarding the specific cause of death, releasing frustratingly few details to the public or even the grieving family. However, the legal maneuvering occurring in Brevard County family court suggests a complex motive may be hidden within the family's history.

Dark Family Secrets: Court Filings Allege Abuse by Father Thomas

The narrative of a holiday gone wrong has been complicated by explosive allegations from Anna's stepmother, Shauntel Hudson. In an emergency motion filed to postpone a custody hearing scheduled for December, Hudson accused her ex-husband, Thomas, of a history of violence. The documents paint a grim picture of the environment the children faced at home.

Hudson explicitly accused Thomas of domestic and physical abuse directed at their two youngest children. This includes the 16-year-old boy who is now the primary suspect in his stepsister's murder. These details were brought to light after Hudson sought to delay addressing custody issues with her ex-husband in the wake of the tragedy.

The revelations of alleged abuse add a chilling dimension to the ongoing inquiry. Investigators must now determine if this history of family trauma played a role in the violence that erupted on the Carnival Horizon. As the investigation into the stepbrother proceeds, the family remains shattered by the loss of a vibrant young cheerleader and the looming legal battle over a troubled past.