The long shadow cast by the Golden State Killer (GSK) was one of American history's most terrifying and intractable true-crime mysteries. For decades, the man known by multiple aliases—including the East Area Rapist (EAR) and the Original Night Stalker (ONS)—terrorised California residents with a brutal spree of crimes that stretched across two eras, evading justice for over 40 years.

His victims were haunted by the memory of his depravity, and law enforcement were baffled by the sheer scope and persistence of his violence.

It took the eventual convergence of pioneering DNA technology and a piece of incredibly personal, anecdotal evidence to finally unmask Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. in 2018.

While genetic genealogy cracked the cold case open, the details needed to secure the conviction relied on something so unique and private that it had been mentioned by victims for decades: a physical anomaly that became one of the most vital, and bizarre, clues in the pursuit of the Golden State Killer.

The Unique Physical Clue That Unmasked The Golden State Killer

Between 1974 and 1986, the Golden State Killer committed 13 murders, as well as numerous rapes and burglaries, across California. His reign of terror was marked by meticulous planning and an unnerving ability to disappear into society after each attack.

Victims who survived often provided crucial descriptive details, but it was one specific, intimate description that became key to corroborating his identity once a suspect was in custody.

The importance of this physical trait—DeAngelo's micropenis—was detailed by Sacramento district attorney Thien Ho in his book, The People vs. the Golden State Killer. While DNA evidence linked DeAngelo to the crime scenes, detectives still needed circumstantial evidence to fully confirm his identity, especially regarding the East Area Rapist crimes (EAR) where victim testimony had been consistent.

Thien Ho recounts the specific need for this highly unusual piece of evidence. He wrote, 'I needed circumstantial evidence corroborating his identity as the EAR. I needed to confirm the extreme smallness of his penis.'

The process of officially documenting the anomaly proved to be unexpectedly difficult for police and photographers tasked with the job after DeAngelo's arrest. Ho detailed one officer's frustration in his book when the scale of the anomaly became apparent.

'[One of the cops] threw up his hands in the air in exasperation and barked ... 'There's nothing there',' Ho writes.

Ultimately, the police were able to provide a precise description to Ho, confirming the victims' testimony and securing the crucial circumstantial evidence.

The police reported to Ho that the organ was incredibly small: 'It's smaller than the circumference of a dime and its length is equal to the tip of your pinky.'

This measurement was the final piece of the puzzle that validated the decades of trauma reported by the survivors. Ho concluded, 'We had the circumstantial evidence we needed in order to corroborate the testimonies of DeAngelo's victims.' The smallest of details provided the necessary closure.

Genetic Genealogy: The Breakthrough Arrest of The Golden State Killer

The use of this physical evidence came after the primary breakthrough in the case, which occurred thanks to the power of genetic genealogy. This new technique enabled law enforcement to take the DNA profile of the unknown suspect—left behind at various crime scenes—and trace the perpetrator through a family tree.

This tracing was made possible by analysing DNA uploaded voluntarily to public genealogy databases by the killer's relatives, allowing detectives to narrow down the suspect pool to a single family.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., a former police officer who had lived an ordinary suburban life in Citrus Heights, California, was arrested in 2018. The arrest closed one of the most frustrating cold cases in US history, bringing an end to the terror that had lasted since the last known murder in 1986.

In 2020, DeAngelo finally pleaded guilty to 26 crimes, which included 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of kidnapping. He received a sentence of life without parole, ensuring that the former police officer will die in prison.

The Golden State Killer case remains a significant testament to how modern forensic science, combined with the most minute pieces of evidence, can finally bring long-awaited justice to victims and survivors.