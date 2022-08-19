Anne Heche's life support was turned off a week after she got into an accident in a Los Angeles neighborhood. The former ladylove of Ellen DeGeneres was only 53 years old when she passed away.

In Touch Weekly reported that Heche may have been trying to kill herself when she drove her car into a house on purpose. The "Psycho" star had reportedly hit the garage of an apartment building a few blocks away before the second accident.

At the time, Anne Heche allegedly got away from the scene without getting hurt and even ran away from the people who were trying to help her. However, a fire broke out when her Mini Cooper hit the house of an unnamed victim, which made it harder for the "Spead" actress to get out of her car.

Heche was then taken to the hospital and put on a machine that kept her alive.

An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "Everyone thought Anne's life was back on track – she was working, had projects lined up, and seemed content. So, this nightmare of a day is shocking. Some think it was a suicide attempt or that she was drunk or high, while others believe it was a cry for help."

The same insider also noted that Anne Heche's brother died when he drove into a tree with his car. The "Volcano" star has said, in the past, that she thinks it might have been an attempt at suicide.

Sources suggested that what happened to Heche and what happened to her brother are eerily similar, which fueled speculations that the actress did try to kill herself.

Anne Heche's personal problems have reportedly gotten worse over the past few years. Some of her family and friends are said to be aware of what was going on in her life. But, they thought things were getting better in the months leading up to her death.

They didn't know that, before she died, Heche owed the bank a lot of money. The tattler shared, "Her struggles are legendary in Hollywood. She had it all, including a promising film career, and it all came crashing down."

After Anne Heche died, many of her friends in the entertainment industry paid tribute to her. Ellen DeGeneres did not say anything about her death, but the comedian has said before that she doesn't want anyone to get hurt.

Also, DeGeneres' old interview made the news again following Heche's shocking passing. Years ago, Portia de Rossi's wife said that Heche was only dating her because she wanted to get something out of it.

Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled, on Wednesday, that the real cause of Anne Heche's death was accident. The actress died Sunday after being taken off life support, according to a representative for her family.