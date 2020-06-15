Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sent a heartfelt message to the Grenfall community kitchen on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire that claimed 72 lives.

The Hubb Community Kitchen set up in the nearby Al-Manaar mosque in West London has been providing meals to survivors of the tragedy for three years. In an audio message to the dedicated volunteers behind the project, Meghan Markle said she and her husband Prince Harry are both "proud" of their hard work, reports Evening Standard.

"I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community. And now what you have done is such an inspiration," the Duchess of Sussex said in her message.

"You continue to give back, you continue to put love in action. And that's really what Hubb is all about... we know it means love but you are the example of love in action, and that is your purpose," the mother-of-one added.

In the message recorded from Los Angeles where the couple is isolating with their son Archie, the 38-year-old went on to say: "I'm so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I'm sure it's a difficult day, but also one where you can look at how much you've accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you."

Meghan had paid several visits to the kitchen during her time as a working British royal in the United Kingdom. In April, after she became a financially independent member of the royal family and shifted to America, she held a Zoom call with volunteers to speak to them about how they are planning to provide hundreds of meals to the local community even during coronavirus lockdown.

She also wrote the foreword for the kitchen's "Together" cookbook, which had a collection of recipes and sold 130,000 copies as of last summer.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed to the Telegraph that the couple's new charitable foundation as a non-working royal won't be launched this year as planned earlier. The delay in the launch of their charity foundation named Archewell charitable foundation has been caused by coronavirus crisis and the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to the outlet, sources said it is now unlikely Archewell will be launched this year with the public unveiling "not on the cards" until 2021. "What's absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there's no point in rushing," the source explained.