Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has reportedly moved in with her. The yoga trainer is acting as an "unofficial nanny" to her grandson Archie Harrison, one. The Duchess of Sussex's mother is helping out the couple as they are trying to become financially independent after their move to the United States.

According to Daily Mail, Meghan Mark has moved in her mother into the £8million mansion which she and Prince Harry are renting in Los Angeles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking to buy a home in the famous celebrity neighbourhood.

There were reports last month that the couple is looking at a sprawling £10 million mansion in Los Angeles. The property is close to LA's affluent Pacific Palisades. The couple is also likely to move Ragland with them.Sources said that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, reportedly want a "granny annexe" flat for Meghan's 63-year-old social worker mother. They are also wanting a property with large grounds for them and Archie.

"Doria has her own quarters and whilst a few of Harry's chums have been ribbing him about living with his mother-in-law, he has a brilliant relationship with her," a source told The Sun. Another source added that Meghan "doesn't trust many people" outside of an immediate circle of family and friends.

This apart, Harry has reportedly struck up a friendship with Hollywood actress Liza Minnelli, 74. She is helping the prince "find his feet" after leaving his royal life behind. It is believed that Minnelli reached out to Harry because of her great relationship with his late mother, Princess Diana. Minnelli and Diana met many times during the 1990s.

It has been claimed by a source close to the family that Harry had struggled with the transition to life in America. "Liza reached out because she was close to Diana and offered her support. She's been dealing with paparazzi for years, and knows the fame game. The Oscar-winning actress has previously said she was 'lucky enough' to count Princess Diana as a friend," a friend said.